Where to watch Iowa women’s basketball’s NCAA Tournament first round game against Illinois State

The second-seeded Hawkeyes will tip off at 3 p.m. at Carver-Hawkeye Arena against the 15th-seeded Spiders.

Iowa guard Kate Martin dribbles the ball during the 2022 NCAA First Round women’s basketball pregame open practices at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Thursday, March 17, 2022. During a press conference before the practice, Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder spoke about Martin’s game and personality. “She is the epitome of a teammate as far as she’s going to look out for everybody else,” Bluder said. “She puts everybody else ahead of herself.”

The Hawkeyes are dancing in Iowa City.

Iowa women’s basketball will host the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament at Carver-Hawkeye Arena as seventh-seeded Colorado takes on 10th-seeded Creighton on Friday at 12:30 p.m. in the first game of the day.

At approximately 3 p.m., the No. 2 seed Iowa women’s basketball team will tip off against No. 15 seed Illinois State in front of a sold out crowd.

The Daily Iowan has reporters and photographers on site to cover the game.

Illinois State earned an automatic qualification to the 2022 NCAA Tournament after winning the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament Championship. The 19-13 Redbirds’ appearance in the NCAA Tournament is their first since 2008.

The 23-7 Hawkeyes also automatically qualified for the NCAA Tournament by winning the Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament title.

Previewing the matchup:

Scheduled game time: 3:00 p.m.

Location: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City

TV: ESPN

Announcers: Beth Mowins (play-by-play) and Christy Thomaskutty (color analyst)