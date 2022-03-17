Where to watch Iowa women’s basketball’s NCAA Tournament first round game against Illinois State
The second-seeded Hawkeyes will tip off at 3 p.m. at Carver-Hawkeye Arena against the 15th-seeded Spiders.
March 17, 2022
The Hawkeyes are dancing in Iowa City.
Iowa women’s basketball will host the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament at Carver-Hawkeye Arena as seventh-seeded Colorado takes on 10th-seeded Creighton on Friday at 12:30 p.m. in the first game of the day.
At approximately 3 p.m., the No. 2 seed Iowa women’s basketball team will tip off against No. 15 seed Illinois State in front of a sold out crowd.
The Daily Iowan has reporters and photographers on site to cover the game.
Illinois State earned an automatic qualification to the 2022 NCAA Tournament after winning the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament Championship. The 19-13 Redbirds’ appearance in the NCAA Tournament is their first since 2008.
The 23-7 Hawkeyes also automatically qualified for the NCAA Tournament by winning the Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament title.
Scheduled game time: 3:00 p.m.
Location: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City
TV: ESPN
Announcers: Beth Mowins (play-by-play) and Christy Thomaskutty (color analyst)