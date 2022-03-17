Live Results | Iowa men’s wrestling participates in Session II of 2022 NCAA Championships

Eight Hawkeyes will compete in the championship bracket and two others will partake in wrestlebacks.

Iowa’s No. 3 Tony Cassioppi grapples Oklahoma’s No. 30 Josh Heindselman during session one at the NCAA Wrestling Championships at Little Caesers Arena in Detroit, Mich., on Thursday, March 17, 2022. Cassioppi defeated Heindselman in a 285-pound match by fall in three minutes.

DETROIT — Eight Iowa men’s wrestlers will compete in the second round of the 2022 NCAA Championships Thursday night at Little Caesars Arena: 133-pounder Austin DeSanto, 141-pounder Jaydin Eierman, 149-pounder Max Murin, 157-pounder Kaleb Young, 165-pounder Alex Marinelli, 174-pounder Michael Kemerer, 197-pounder Jacob Warner, and heavyweight Tony Cassioppi.

True freshman 125-pounder Drake Ayala and junior 184-pounder Abe Assad will participate in wrestlebacks.

The Hawkeyes are currently in a tie for second place in the NCAA Tournament team standings with the Michigan Wolverines at 12.5 points. The Penn State Nittany Lions lead the event with 15.5 points.

Session II of the NCAA Tournament will begin at 6 p.m. with championship bracket action. Consolation competition to will proceed championship activity. ESPN’s coverage of the NCAA Championships will begin at 6 p.m.

Follow the live blog below for updates throughout the session:

No. 5 Austin DeSanto (IA) vs. No. 12 Mickey Phillippi (PITT)

DeSanto downed Phillippi via 5-2 decision. He’s now 2-0 all-time against his fellow 133-pounder. DeSanto pushed past Phillippi via 13-5 major decision when he met up with him at least year’s NCAA Tournament.

No. 2 Jaydin Eierman (IA) vs. No. 15 Kizhan Clarke (UNC)

Eierman fell to Clarke, 4-2, in sudden victory. The match concluded after a lengthy review that ultimately resulted in two points and a victory being awarded to Clarke.

No. 8 Max Murin (IA) vs. No. 9 Kaden Gfeller (OKST)

Murin defeated Gfeller for the second time this season. Murin won via 8-4 decision. He’s now 2-0 all-time against Gfeller.

Murin beat Gfeller for the first time in Feb. 12’s “Bout at the Ballpark,” which pitted Iowa against Oklahoma State in dual at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

No. 9 Kaleb Young (IA) vs. No. 8 Will Lewan (MICH)

Lewan beat Young, 3-1, in sudden victory. Young is now 1-1 all-time against Lewan.

No. 3 Alex Marinelli (IA) vs. No. 19 Justin McCoy (UVA)

Marinelli pushed past McCoy via 8-2 decision. “The Bull” will participate in tomorrow’s quarterfinals 10 a.m.

No. 5 Michael Kemerer (IA) vs. No. 12 Cade DeVos (SDSU)

Kemerer beat DeVos via 9-4 decision. “KemDawg” scored three takedowns on the match.

No. 6 Jacob Warner (IA) vs. No. 11 Thomas Penola (PUR)

Warner snuck past Penola via 3-1 decision. He’s now 4-0 all-time against Penola

No. 3 Tony Cassioppi (IA) vs. No. 14 Luke Luffman (IL)

Cassioppi defeated Luffman via 12-3 major decision. He’s the only Hawkeye that’s earn bonus points in Session II.

Cassioppi is now 3-0 all-time against Luffman. Cassioppi downed Luffman via pin the first two times he wrestled him.

No. 13 Drake Ayala (IA) vs. No. 29 Joe Manchio (CLMBA)

Ayala beat Manchio via 7-1 decision. He’ll wrestle North Carolina State’s Jakob Camacho in second round of the consolation bracket tomorrow.

No. 18 Abe Assad (IA) vs. No. 31 AJ Burkhart (LEH)

This is a developing story. Check back throughout the evening for updates.