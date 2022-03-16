Jenoah McKiver named Big Ten Men’s Indoor Track Athlete of the Year

The freshman was a Big Ten Indoor Champion in the 600-meter and finished second nationally in the 400-meter.

Iowa’s Jenoah McKiver leads the pack during the men’s 600-meter premiere run at the 2022 Larry Wieczorek Invitational track and field meet at the University of Iowa Recreation building on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. McKiver placed first with a time of 1:16.08, setting a school record, a meet record, and a facility record. The Larry Wieczorek Invitational hosted Baylor, Gonzaga, Mount Mercy, the University of Northern Iowa, Purdue, Wartburg and the University of Wisconsin.

Iowa men’s track and field freshman Jenoah McKiver was named the Big Ten Men’s Indoor Track Athlete of the Year, the conference announced Wednesday.

He is the second Hawkeye to earn indoor track athlete of the year honors from the conference. Current junior Wayne Lawrence earned the award in 2020. McKiver earned two Big Ten Men’s Track Athlete of the Week honors throughout the 2020-21 indoor season on Feb. 2 and Feb. 9.

McKiver helped the men’s track and field team to a 2022 Big Ten Indoor Championship as he won the 600-meter race with a 1 minute and 15.67 second time. McKiver was also a Big Ten Champion as the anchor of the men’s 4×400 relay team.

Over the course of two weeks in the 2020-21 season, McKiver broke the Hawkeye men’s track and field program’s 600-meter, 400-meter, and 4×400-meter relay records.

McKiver also earned All-America honors in both the 400-meter and 4×400-meter relay at the NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships. The freshman out of High Point, North Carolina, finished second nationally in the 400-meter with a time of 45.65 for first-team All-America honors. The men’s 4×400 relay quartet were second-team All-Americans.

McKiver and the Hawkeyes will start the 2022 outdoor track and field season at the Baldy Castillo Invitational on March 18-19.