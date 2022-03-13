Power play goals lead Iowa Heartlanders to win over Kalamazoo Wings

The Heartlanders scored twice on the power play Saturday night, pushing them to their ninth victory in 10 games.

Iowa Heartlanders’ forward Ryan Kuffner drives to the goal during a game between the Fort Wayne Komets and Iowa Heartlanders at Xtream Arena on Wednesday, March 9, 2022. The Komets end the Heartlanders’ seven-game win streak with a 6-0 victory.

A timely goal from forward Ryan Kuffner pushed the Iowa Heartlanders past the Kalamazoo Wings by a score of 4-3 Saturday night at Xtream Arena.

Iowa surrendered two goals in the third period before Kuffner scored the game-winning goal with 15 minutes and 17 seconds left in the contest.

Two of the Heartlanders’ four goals came off second-period power plays. Forwards Kris Bennett and Bryce Misley both put the puck in the back of the net for Iowa during the second frame.

Bennett finished Saturday’s contest with two goals, registering his first just 38 seconds into the game.

Misley has scored two goals since he was loaned to the Heartlanders from the Iowa Wild on Friday. He’s racked up 10 total goals in 31 games with the Heartlanders this season.

“It’s nice to be back with the guys and joining them in this playoff push,” Misley said. “I think they were buzzing without me, and I’m hoping I can just help out.”

The Heartlanders converted on 50 percent of the power play chances Saturday evening.

“It was huge,” Heartlanders head coach Gerry Fleming said of Iowa’s power play efficiency. “It’s been a big part of our game and a big part of our success.”

In the 56 games they played before Saturday, the Heartlanders recorded a 24.2 power play percentage — the third-highest in the ECHL.

Big Picture

Iowa moved to 26-24-6-1 on the 2021-22 season with its second straight victory. The Heartlanders are now in sole possession of fifth place in the ECHL Central Division with a .518 points percentage. They have won nine out of their last 10 contests.

With 15 games left, the Heartlanders have a shot at postseason play. The top four teams of each ECHL division qualify for the Kelly Cup Playoffs. The Wheeling Nailers own fourth place in the central division with a 0.565 points percentage.

Chippy ending

A scuffle ensued in front of the Wings bench after the final horn sounded. After the officials broke up the players, they issued four infractions.

Heartlander defenseman Fedor Gordeev was charged with a major and game misconduct for spearing. Wings forward Anthony Collins received a fighting major and a game misconduct for fighting off the playing surface.

Bennett tops league in scoring

Bennett has scored 27 times in the 2021-22 season, leading the ECHL in scoring. Bennett has played only 35 of the Heartlanders’ 57 games, splitting time with the Iowa Wild at points throughout the season.

Up next

The Heartlanders will have almost a week off before they travel to Kalamazoo, Michigan, for a rematch against the Wings. Iowa will play back-to-back games against Kalamazoo at the Wings Event Center.

The Wings play Wednesday at the 30-23-3-0 Cincinnati Cyclones, another ECHL Central Division foe.

Iowa is 3-2-1-0 against Kalamazoo in the season series.