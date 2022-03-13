Photos: 2022 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Championship: No. 5 Iowa vs. No. 3 Purdue

The No. 5 Iowa Hawkeyes defeated the No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers, 75-66, in the 2022 Big Ten Tournament Championship at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Sunday. This was the Hawkeyes’ first Big Ten Championship appearance since 2006.

Iowa forward Keegan Murray led the team in scoring with 19 points, earning the Big Ten Tournament Most Valuable Player Award following the game.

Iowa’s guards Tony Perkins and Payton Sandfort both broke double digits in scoring, following behind Murray with 11 points for Perkins and 10 for Sandfort.

Iowa forced 17 turnovers against Purdue, only giving up six. Iowa guard Joe Toussaint led the team with 4 steals.

The Hawkeyes secured a spot in the 2022 NCAA Tournament as a No. 5 seed, and play the No. 12 Richmond Spiders in Buffalo, New York, on Thursday, March 17, 2022.