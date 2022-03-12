Iowa Heartlanders power past Fort Wayne Komets, split two-game series

Iowa took down Fort Wayne, 6-3, at Xtream Arena on Friday night.

Fort Wayne goalie Samuel Harvey blocks a goal attempt during a game between the Fort Wayne Komets and Iowa Heartlanders at XTream Arena on Wednesday, March 9, 2022. The Komets end the Heartlanders’ seven-game win streak with a 6-0 victory.

The Iowa Heartlanders got back in the win column on Friday night, beating the Fort Wayne Komets, 6-3, in Xtream Arena.

Two days after being shut out by the Komets, 6-0, on Wednesday, the Heartlanders scored six goals on Friday night.

Multiple penalties and fights broke out throughout the contest, including one at the end of the third period that involved six players from both teams.

“We were resilient,” head coach Gerry Fleming said. “Our power play was excellent tonight. They were being donkeys running around everywhere, especially in the third period.”

Iowa struck first with a goal by Heartlander Zach White on a power play in the first period. The Heartlanders scored three goals on power play opportunities.

The rest of the opening frame saw both teams switching off goals, as the Heartlanders and Komets were tied at two goals apiece after 20 minutes.

Iowa reclaimed the lead with a goal from forward Kris Bennett, the first of two on the night from the captain. Iowa ended the second period with a 4-3 advantage.

The Heartlanders scored two goals in the third period to seal the 6-3 victory.

Iowa’s defense held Fort Wayne scoreless in the third frame, as goalie Corbin Kaczperski blocked all eight shots that came his way.

“[Kaczperski] had those saves where we needed him to make saves,” Fleming said. “There were times we needed to weather the storm for a little bit and he was there to make those saves when we needed it.”

Big Picture

Iowa went back over .500 on Friday night, sitting at 25-24-6-1 on the season. The Heartlanders still remain in sixth place in the ECHL Central Division.

The Heartlanders are looking to jump up in the division standings on Saturday night, as they will take on the Kalamazoo Wings. The Wings sit one place above the Heartlanders in the central division.

“We needed the two points, especially playing at home,” forward Yuki Miura said following Iowa’s loss on Friday. “We only have fourteen or fifteen games left until the playoffs, every game matters for us.”

Bennett notches four-point game

Bennett, the ECHL’s Rookie of the Month for February, recorded four points for the Heartlanders in Friday night’s contest.

The Heartlander captain had two goals on five shots and contributed two assists.

Up Next

Iowa will take on Kalamazoo to finish the three-game homestand on Saturday at 7 p.m.

The contest at Xtream Arena is the first of three games in a row against Kalamazoo. The Heartlanders and Wings will face off in Kalamazoo, Michigan, twice on the road next week.