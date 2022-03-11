Photos: Demonstration in support of LGBTQ+ rights

Iowa City middle school students, high school students, and other attendees participated in a walkout and demonstration on the Pentacrest in support of transgender rights on Friday.

On March 3, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds signed a bill banning transgender girls and women from competing in Iowa sports. Ace Drumbarger, a seventh-grade transgender male who led the demonstration, spoke about the bill. “Being transgender has nothing to do with the capability of athletes.”

Led by middle school students, the protest started at South East Junior High School, went to Iowa City High School, and ended on the Pentacrest. Despite below-freezing temperatures, over 150 attendees demonstrated in support.