What Supplements Should I Take for Working Out?
March 10, 2022
You’ve decided that you want to get in shape, but you feel like you may need some help. This is where supplements can come in. They can help you get a jumpstart on making improvements in your life.
According to the FDA, supplements are substances such as amino acids, enzymes, vitamins & minerals, and herbs and come in a variety of forms including powders, capsules, tablets, gel caps/softgels, and more. Just as the name indicates, a “supplement” is meant to complement your overall diet and lifestyle.
According to the CDC, or Center for Disease Control and Prevention, in 2017 to 2018, 57.6% of adults aged 20 and up have used dietary supplements due to the need to meet recommended daily allowances for nutrients. Though there are thousands of dietary supplements on the market, it’s important to note that not all of them are healthy. There are some that may contain active ingredients that are unsafe for consumption and others may not even contain enough of the active ingredients to make them effective.
Therefore, when you are choosing a pre-workout, creatine, or protein powder, it’s important to pay attention to the labels and make sure that you choose a quality product.
Why are Supplements Good for Working Out?
Working out, especially engaging in HIIT workouts, can result in muscle stress, fatigue, and sometimes pain. This is why it’s critical to include fitness supplements as part of your routine. While it’s true that you can get most nutrients from a healthy diet, this may not always be an option. Supplements can be used to fill in the gaps by providing your body with enough amino acids and other things to build muscle tissue, encourage speedy recovery, and so much more.
3 Supplements You Need When Working Out
There are three supplements that you need to consider including as part of your routine when you are working out. These things are as follows:
- Pre-workout
- Creatine
- Protein Powder
We’ll take a closer look at each one of these below:
Pre-Workout
A pre-workout is a supplement that contains various ingredients, formulated to increase energy levels and improve overall athletic performance. Typically, these are powders that are blended with liquid (typically water) and consumed prior to a workout. Ideally, it should be consumed 20 to 30 minutes before your workout. if you take it too early, it may wear off but if you take it too close to your workout, it may not have time to take effect.
When you start looking for a pre-workout, you may find yourself overwhelmed by the options- after all, there are so many different ones. That being said, they are all basically various blends of the same common ingredients. Some of the most common ingredients you will find in pre-workout supplements are as follows:
- Creatine
- BCAAs
- Artificial Sweeteners
- Caffeine
- Beta-alanine
- Amino acids
It’s important to note that the actual formulation depends on the brand. They don’t all use all of these and there is no set amount on how much is used of each one. You must decide what is most important to you and make your choice. For example, some people either don’t care for or react badly to artificial sweeteners and prefer to avoid products that contain them. This is completely understandable and acceptable. You have plenty of options that do not use artificial sweeteners.
One thing that you’ll want to check for when you are choosing a pre-workout is to make sure it has been third-party tested for quality, purity, and potency. If not, you’ll want to avoid them.
Creatine
Creatine is a chemical that is produced naturally by your body and found in dietary sources such as red meat, seafood, and poultry. The problem is, the creatine found in dietary sources is often lost during the cooking process and if you are engaging in HIIT workouts or heavy lifting, your body can’t produce enough to keep up. This is where creatine supplementation comes in- especially for those who want to build muscle, enhance strength, and improve their athletic performance.
Creatine is considered an amino acid, though it’s actually a tripeptide, which is created through the union of three amino acids. These three amino acids are: arginine, glycine, and methionine. Approximately 95% of the creatine in your body is stored as phosphocreatine and the remaining 5% is in your brain, liver, and kidneys. Supplementing with a creatine supplement can increase phosphocreatine stores, which helps your body produce ATP, a high-energy molecule. ATP is the energy currency of the body and the more you have, the better your performance during your workout.
Creatine can also assist with strength, recovery, and increasing muscle mass.
Protein
When it comes to fitness/nutritional supplements, protein powder is one of the most popular. Many people use it to help build muscle, facilitate recovery from injury, weight loss, and so much more. A healthy diet can provide you with protein through sources such as legumes, poultry, milk, eggs, and meat. However, most people don’t get adequate protein- so they turn to protein powders.
You can find protein in two primary forms: whey or vegan. However, due to their increase in popularity, scientists are developing more options. This can be a good thing- but it can also complicate things even more.
Conclusion
When you’re ready to get in shape, you may need some help getting started. Supplements are a great way to jumpstart the process. Experts recommend that you try a pre-workout, creatine, and protein powders. There are so many options though, you may feel overwhelmed. Just make sure that you check that the supplement has been third-party tested and then go from there.