The Scoreboard: March 11, 2022

This week on “The Scoreboard,” hosts Austin Hanson and Chris Werner are joined by the Cedar Rapids Gazette‘s K.J. Pilcher, who has covered wrestling for over 15 years. The group talks about next week’s NCAA Division I Men’s Wrestling Championships at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. Pilcher, Hanson, and Werner also break down the odds Iowa has to win a national title after a third-place finish at the Big Ten Championships on March 6.

Hosted by Austin Hanson and Chris Werner; edited by Carly Dalberg; produced by Kelsey Harrell.