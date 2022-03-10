Photos: ‘I Saw You/New Person’ dress rehearsal

A cast of five and a crew of six hosted a dress rehearsal of I Saw You/New Person at MacVey Theatre in the University of Iowa’s Theatre Building on Wednesday.

In a 1950s-adjacent world containing 50s tropes and typical characters, husbands Paul, played by John Orlet, and Sidney, played by Grayson Block, recognize society’s idea of normalcy as both characters attempt to become more comfortable with their identities.

Sara Alvidrez, who plays Lucille in the production, said she wants the audience to recognize the idea that normalcy is different for everyone, which is how it should be.

Third-year University of Iowa student and director Meg Mechelke said she hopes potential queer audiences feel connect this play to the real world.

“I would love for them to feel seen by this play, to feel heard by this play, and to feel like there is hope in this play,” Mechelke said.

I Saw You/New Person performs in front of an audience at MacVey Theatre on Friday, March 11, and Saturday, March 12.