Iowa Heartlanders fall to Fort Wayne Komets, snap seven-game winning streak

The Heartlanders were shut out by the Komets, 6-0, at Xtream Arena on Wednesday night.

Oiler Adam Pleskach shoots the puck for a goal during a hockey game between the Iowa Heartlanders and the Tulsa Oilers at Xtream Arena in Coralville, Iowa, on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. The Heartlanders defeated the Oilers in a shootout, 4-3. Pleskach scored one goal for the Oilers.

The Iowa Heartlanders snapped their seven-game winning streak Wednesday night with a 6-0 loss against the Fort Wayne Komets at Xtream Arena.

The Heartlanders-Komets rivalry picked up where it left off on Feb. 26, when their contest saw 168 combined penalty minutes — the most in an ECHL game this season.

Tensions started as soon as the puck dropped, as a fight broke out between Fort Wayne’s Willie Corrin and Iowa’s Luke Nogard. Multiple scuffles followed, including a fight between both benches while heading into the locker room after the second period.

It is just chippiness,” head coach Gerry Fleming said. “It’s both teams fighting for every inch of ice out there, that’s what happens.”

The Komets struck in the first period with a straight shot goal by forward Anthony Petruzzelli. Fort Wayne extended its lead to 5-0 after a four-goal second period — one of which was on a five-on-three advantage after two Heartlanders were sent to the penalty box.

Fort Wayne defenseman Connor Corcoran scored his second goal of the game in the third period to seal the victory for the Komets.

“I thought in the first period it was a tight affair, but a bad bounce ended up in the back of our net,” Fleming said. “We had some chances there early in the second period. Their goaltender played well.

“In the end, they were the better team tonight.”

Big Picture

After Wednesday night’s loss, Iowa slid back into sixth place in the ECHL Central Division. The Heartlanders have gone back to a 0.500 winning percentage on the season, sitting at 24-24-6-1.

Iowa is now two division spots behind a playoff berth. The top four teams of each division earn a spot in the Kelly Cup playoffs.

The Fort Wayne Komets jump back into second place in the division after a brief period in third. They sit at a 29-19-5-1 on the season, a 0.593 winning percentage.

“We have to be better in the neutral zone and win more battles,” Fleming said. “We can’t be cute, we were too cute tonight.”

Rivalry Continues

After recording an ECHL-record 168 combined penalty minutes in their previous meeting, Wednesday night was no different.

The second period alone saw six penalties from roughing or fighting. There were a total of twelve penalties from roughing or fighting in Wednesday’s contest.

Up Next

The Heartlanders will have a rematch against the Komets on Friday at 7 p.m. at Xtream Arena.

Friday’s game will be the penultimate time Iowa will see Fort Wayne this season. The Heartlanders have gone 4-3 against their division rival in 2021-22.

