Iowa divers eliminated from NCAA Championship contention

Iowa diver Samantha Tamborski competes in the platform diving preliminaries during the sixth session of the 2020 Big Ten Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships at the Campus Recreation and Wellness Center on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. Tamborski finished 21st with 191.10 points.

Iowa women’s swim and dive finished its final meet of the 2021-2022 season on Wednesday.

The Hawkeyes competed in the NCAA Zone D Diving Championships at the Soderholm Family Aquatic Center in Madison, Wisconsin, from March 7-9.

Sophomore Claire Huntley finished in 26th place in the platform prelims with a score of 187.15. Each athlete is given five dives in the platform prelims.

No Hawkeyes qualified for the NCAA Championships, which will be held March 17-20 in North Carolina.

Iowa went 0-7 in regular season meets this year. The Hawkeyes were, however, competing with a roster of just 13 athletes. Many teams Iowa faced boasted rosters of 30 or more.

The NCAA Zone D Diving Championships also proved to be senior Sam Tamborski’s last event as a Hawkeye. The senior told The Daily Iowan in October that she will not be returning to compete at the University of Iowa next season via the additional year of eligibility the NCAA gave all its 2020-21 athletes because of COVID-19.

Tamborski qualified for the NCAA Championships in each of her first three years at Iowa. She could not accomplish the feat this season.

Tamborski missed the 2022 Big Ten Championships with an undisclosed illness. Tamborski will leave Iowa with two CSCAA All-America honors to her name.