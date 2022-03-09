Mac McClear leads Iowa men’s golf to seventh-place finish at Wake Forest Invitational
The Hawkeye junior tallied his second straight individual top-10 finish with a seventh-place showing at Pinehurst No. 2 Golf Course.
March 9, 2022
The Iowa men’s golf team finished seventh of 12 teams at the Wake Forest Invitational earlier this week at Pinehurst No. 2 in Pinehurst, North Carolina.
The Hawkeyes fired a team score of 53-over-par 893 and finished five strokes out of a tie for fifth between No. 31 N.C. State and No. 32 East Tennessee State. No. 24 Clemson won the event with an 18-over-par three-round total of 858.
Iowa was led once again by junior Mac McClear, who finished in a tie for seventh individually.
After a tie for ninth at the Puerto Rico Classic Feb. 14-15, McClear compiled rounds of 75, 70, and 71, for a 6-over-par total of 216 at the Wake Forest Invitational.
The 2021 unanimous All-Big-Ten first team selection made seven birdies, 13 bogies. A bogey was his worst score on any hole.
Head coach Tyler Stith was impressed by McClear’s ability to keep big numbers off his scorecard.
“Mac [McClear] followed up yesterday’s rounds with another strong performance,” Stith said in a release following the final round. “His ball striking wasn’t completely on, but he found a way to post a score with his short game and course management. That’s what good players do.”
McClear was 3-under-par on par-five holes for the event and 6-over-par on par-fours — good for ties for third and seventh in the field, respectively.
In his last six competitive rounds, the Hawkeyes’ No. 1 player has racked up 27 birdies.
Big Picture
The Wake Forest Invitational marked the second stroke-play event of the spring season and the second straight tournament Iowa has played on a PGA Tour course.
Stith believes this week’s track — Pinehurst No. 2 — gave his team great feedback and knowledge of what they need to improve on.
“The guys received a great learning experience this week playing a major championship venue,” Stith said in a release. “The tough setup exposed our driving accuracy. We were playing out of position far too often.”
The other four players in Iowa’s lineup excluding McClear — freshman Ian Meyer, juniors Ronan Kleu and Garrett Tighe and senior Gonzalo Leal Montero — shot a combined 70-over-par.
Up next
The Hawkeyes travel to Statesboro, Georgia, for the Schenkel Invitational March 18-20 at Forest Heights Country Club.