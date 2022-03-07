State Sen. Kevin Kinney will run for reelection in District 46

Kinney is one of two Senators representing Johnson County in the Iowa Legislature.

Kevin Kinney stands in a field on Sept. 14, 2018 in Iowa City outside of Midtown Family Restaurant.

State Sen. Kevin Kinney, D-Oxford, announced his reelection campaign for Iowa’s District 46.

Kinney, if reelected, will continue to represent Johnson, Washington and Iowa Counties, which is the old District 39.

“I am running for reelection to continue my bipartisan work in the legislature and to improve public safety, provide justice for crime victims, and help build an economy where hardworking Iowans can get ahead,” Kinney said in a prepared statement shared on Monday.

In the redistricting process, Kinney was drawn into the same district as Sen. Dawn Driscoll, R-Williamsburg, who is seeking reelection.

Kinney currently serves on the Senate Agriculture, Ethics, Judiciary committees and the Agriculture and Natural Resources Budget subcommittee.

​​“We have to help rural small businesses attract more workers and become more profitable,” Kinney said.

In addition to focusing on small businesses, Kinney hopes to prioritize making sure Iowans get paid fairly for their work.

“Government shouldn’t take more than it needs from hardworking Iowans and retirees. We need to reduce crime and make our communities safer. Those are the priorities I’ll keep fighting for in the State Senate.” Kinney said.

Kinney has served on the Iowa Legislature since 2015 and since then has successfully made efforts to create the Office of Human Trafficking within the Department of Public Safety.