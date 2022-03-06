Live results | Iowa men’s wrestling competes in Session IV of 2022 Big Ten Championships

Five Hawkeyes will participate in the Big Ten Championships’ consolation bracket Sunday afternoon.

Big Ten trophies sit near the mat during the Big Ten Wrestling Championships at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb., on Sunday, March 6, 2022.

LINCOLN, Neb. — Nine Iowa men’s wrestlers will hit the mat at Pinnacle Bank Arena Sunday. Senior 133-pounder Austin DeSanto, 141-pounder Jaydin Eierman, 165-pound Alex Marinelli, and heavyweight Tony Cassioppi will compete in the Big Ten Championship Finals.

True freshman 125-pounder Drake Ayala and junior 184-pounder Abe Assad will wrestle in seventh-place matches. Senior 149-pounder Max Murin, 157-pounder Kaleb Young, and 197-pounder Jacob Warner will participate in consolation semifinals with a chance at third place on the line.

Senior 174-pounder Michael Kemerer was also supposed to compete Sunday. But a medical forfeit in the championship semifinals automatically bumped “KemDawg” into sixth place.

Kemerer was injured in a match against Ohio State’s Ethan Smith on Saturday. He even stopped the match briefly because of the ailment.

Iowa head coach Tom Brands said Kemerer would’ve wrestled through the injury had it occurred in the NCAA Tournament. He added that Kemerer made the “smart” decision to drop out of the Big Ten Championships.

Kemerer’s status for the NCAA Championships at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit March 17-19 has yet to be officially revealed.

Follow the live blog below for updates throughout Session IV and V of the 2022 Big Ten Wrestling Championships:

No. 2 Kaleb Young (IA) over No. 5 Peyton Robb (NE) via 8-1 decision

Young and Robb were tied, 1-1, with 12 seconds remaining in the match. Then, Young put a six-point flurry together to end the match. Young won the match, 8-1, after a bonus point for riding time was tacked onto his final score.

No. 4 Max Murin (IA) vs. No. Mike van Brill (RU)

Murin accrued two minutes and 25 second of riding time during his match with van Brill. The Pennsylvanian ultimately claimed the bout, 6-1.

Iowa is still in third place in the team standings with 116 points, trailing Penn State by one point and Michigan by nine.

No. 4 Jacob Warner (IA) over No. 3 Cam Caffey (MSU) via 5-3 decision

Warner surrendered a late takedown to Caffey, trimming his lead to one point. Soon after Caffey scored, the buzzer sounded. A bonus point for riding time expanded Warner’s lead and made the final score, 5-3.

No. 9 Devin Shawver (RU) over No. 6 Drake Ayala (IA) via medical forfeit

Ayala never made an appearance in the Big Ten Men’s Wrestling Championships Sunday. The true freshman medically forfeited his match against Rutgers’ Dylan Shawver.

Ayala finishes the the 2022 Big Ten Tournament in eighth place.

No. 5 Abe Assad (IA) over No. 10 Isaiah Salazar via medical forfeit

Assad is the second Iowa wrestler to win a match via medical forfeit. Rutgers’ Sebastian Rivera medically forfeited a 141-pound semifinal match to Iowa’s Jaydin Eierman on Saturday evening.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates throughout day.