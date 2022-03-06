Iowa women’s basketball holds two-point lead over Indiana at halftime of Big Ten Tournament Championship Game

Senior center Monika Czinano leads the Hawkeyes with 16 points at halftime, while sophomore Caitlin Clark has 10.

Iowa center Monika Czinano shoots the ball during a basketball game between No. 2 Iowa and No. 5 Indiana during the Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament Championship Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Sunday, March 6, 2022.

INDIANAPOLIS — Iowa women’s basketball has a two-point lead over Indiana, 35-33, at the Big Ten Championship Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

The Hawkeyes are playing for their first Big Ten Tournament title since 2019, while the Hoosiers last won the conference tournament in 2002.

The Hawkeyes suffered a four-minute scoring drought in the first quarter, allowing the Hoosiers to take a 14-9 lead. But Iowa reclaimed the lead with a 9-0 run at the end of the first period. After ten minutes, Iowa led, 18-16.

Senior center Monika Czinano scored 10 points in the first quarter on 4-of-6 shooting while playing approximately eight minutes.

Indiana tied the game at 24 points at the under seven mark of the second quarter, but Iowa sophomore Caitlin Clark responded with a layup to maintain the Hawkeyes’ lead.

Both Iowa and Indiana had a three minute scoring drought at the same time in the second quarter. Czinano broke the drought with a layup at the under four mark of the period.

The Hawkeyes are shooting 45 percent from the field, compared to the Hoosiers’ 38 percent.

The conference championship game between Iowa and Indiana is airing on ESPN2.