Iowa wins one, drops two at Frisco College Baseball Classic

The Hawkeyes defeated Washington State on Sunday afternoon after losing to Wichita State and Texas A&M earlier in the weekend.

Iowa first baseman Peyton Williams prepares to field a roundball during a baseball game at Duane Banks Field on March 2, 2022.The Hawkeyes defeated the Rams, 8-0. Williams scored two runs in the game.

The Iowa baseball team won one out of its three games at the Frisco College Baseball Classic inside Riders Field in Texas over the weekend.

The Hawkeyes won their final game of the round robin tournament against Washington State, 6-5, on Sunday after losing to Wichita State and Texas A&M earlier in the weekend.

Down 3-0 entering the bottom of the sixth inning, freshman Keaton Anthony started a scoring spree for the Hawkeyes with an RBI double on Sunday. A wild pitch allowed sophomore Peyton Williams to score, and then a two RBI double for junior Brendan Sher wrapped up a four-run inning for Iowa. Williams scored again in the seventh inning when he hit a solo home run to center field, and the Hawkeyes tallied another run during that frame courtesy of an RBI single from sophomore Anthony Mangano.

Freshman starting pitcher Marcus Morgan was removed after surrendering three runs in 2 1/3 innings.

Sophomore Ty Langenberg replaced Morgan and dealt 5 2/3 innings, recording eight strikeouts and two earned runs. Casey Day, another sophomore, came in the game for the ninth inning and notched the save.

“I am proud of our team,” Iowa head coach Rick Heller said in a release. “With the way things have been going, it would have been easy, with the way that game started, to lay down and go home. We kept playing and when you do that, good things usually happen, and the game comes back to you.”

Iowa fell to Wichita State on Friday, 6-4, after holding a 4-0 lead on Friday. The Hawkeyes struck in the first inning behind an RBI double from Anthony and a sacrifice fly from sophomore Sam Hojnar. Williams rounded the bases in the third inning on a solo home run to center field, and sophomore Brayden Frazier knocked in a double to score Anthony later in the inning.

After sophomore starting pitcher Adam Mazur through 5 1/3 without allowing a hit, the Shockers figured him out, as he surrendered four straight singles for their first run of the day. A bases-clearing double then occurred to tie the contest.

Wichita State took the lead in the eighth inning after a triple and an RBI single with sophomore Will Christopherson on the mound. Another RBI single extended the Shockers’ lead to two, which the Hawkeyes couldn’t overcome.

Iowa dropped its second straight contest on Saturday in a 7-3 defeat at the hands of Texas A&M. The Aggies put up the first two runs of the night unearned off senior pitcher Dylan Nedved in the second inning. But the Hawkeyes answered with a Williams RBI double in the third inning and an RBI groundout from sophomore Kyle Huckstorf in the fifth inning.

A five-run Aggie sixth inning doomed the Hawkeyes, who surrendered five hits in the frame and committed three errors. The Aggies scored four of the runs on three singles and one run following a wild pitch.

The Hawkeyes recorded their third run in the seventh inning when sophomore Michael Seegers tallied an RBI single. Iowa relied on the bullpen for most of the matchup after starting pitcher senior Cam Baumann left the mound after 0.1 innings thrown. Nedved struck out a career-high nine batters in his 4 2/3 innings of work.

Big picture

The Hawkeyes move 6-5 on the 2022 season. They will play their next 14 games against non-conference competition before facing Michigan in their Big Ten opener on April 1.

Up next

Iowa returns to Duane Banks Field on Wednesday to take on St. Thomas. The contest starts at 4:05 p.m. and will be streamed on Big Ten Network+.