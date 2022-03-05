Photos: Session one of Big Ten Wrestling Championships

Session one of the Big Ten Wrestling Championships kicked off at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb., on Saturday. Michigan leads in points with 68.5. Penn State and Iowa follow close behind with 67.5 and 55.

Iowa’s No. 2 Austin DeSanto, No. 2 Jaydin Eierman, No. 4 Max Murin, No. 2 Alex Marinelli, No. 4 Michael Kemerer, and No. 2 Tony Cassioppi advance to session two’s winner’s bracket after defeating their respective opponents.

Iowa continues to fight toward a third consecutive conference title in session two on Saturday night at 5:30 p.m. CST.