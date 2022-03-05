Photos: 2022 Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament Semifinals: Iowa vs. Nebraska

The No. 2 Iowa Hawkeyes moved on to the championship game of the Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament after defeating the No. 6 Nebraska Cornhuskers 83-66 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN, on Saturday, March 5, 2022.

Iowa swept the regular season series against the Cornhuskers, defeating Nebraska 95-86 away and 93-83 at home.

Nebraska forward Isabelle Bourne dropped 16 points against the Iowa defense. “This was a tough loss. I think we played really well as a team this week, especially last night against Michigan.”

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark dropped her fourth forty-point game this season with 41 points against the Cornhuskers. Clark almost earned a double-double, falling short with nine rebounds. “Obviously getting back to the championship, that was our goal,” Clark said. “That’s what we wanted, and I think this team’s done a tremendous job of it. It was great winning the regular season title last week, but we wanted to come in here and get another and obviously we’re one step away from that.”

Iowa advances to the championship game of the tournament, facing No. 5 Indiana on Sunday, March 6, 2022, at 3 p.m.