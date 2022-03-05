On the Record: March 4, 2022

In this episode of “On the Record” host Eleanor Hildebrandt and producers Meg Doster and Collin Yi sat down with DI reporters to get an in-depth look at their stories and talk this week’s headlines.

News reporter, Sam Knupp, discusses his story on how the pandemic has impacted local and national musicians over the last two years. Next, news reporter Arabia Parkey talks her story on discriminatory housing practices and how it impacts Black Iowans. Finally, senior print editor Rachel Schilke discusses her coverage of a demonstration for peace in Ukraine that happened on the Pentacrest on Feb. 27.

Hosted by Eleanor Hildebrandt. Edited by Meg Doster and Collin Yi.