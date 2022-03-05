Live results | Iowa men’s wrestling team competes in Session I of Big Ten Championships

The Hawkeyes will begin their pursuit of a third consecutive conference title at 10 a.m.

Iowa’s No. 6 Drake Ayala raises his hand to celebrate winning a match during session one of the Big Ten Wrestling Championships at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb., on Saturday, March 4, 2022. Ayala defeated Michigan State’s No. 11 Tristan Lujan in the 125-pound match, 4-0.

The Iowa men’s wrestling team’s campaign for a third straight Big Ten Championship begins at 10 a.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Five Hawkeyes won’t participate in first-round action. Seniors Austin DeSanto, Jaydin Eierman, Kaleb Young, and Alex Marinelli and junior Tony Cassioppi all earned No. 2 seeds and automatic quarterfinal qualification.

Freshman 125-pounder Drake Ayala, 149-pounder Max Murin, 174-pounder Michael Kemerer, 184-pounder Abe Assad, and 197-pounder Jacob Warner will all have to compete in the first round. Kemerer is the reigning Big Ten Champion at his weight, but he suffered two losses during the 2021-22 regular season, dropping his postseason tournament seed.

Ayala is the No. 6 seed at 125-pounds. He missed three regular season duals with a shoulder injury. Some Hawkeye fans and self-proclaimed wrestling insiders took to Twitter, speculating that Ayala tore his shoulder labrum. Ayala now sports a brace on his left shoulder.

Follow the live blog below for updates throughout the afternoon:

125 POUNDS: No. 6 Drake Ayala (IA) over No. 11 Tristan Lujan (MSU) via 4-0 decision

Ayala secured the only takedown of the match in the first period. After he took the lead, he never relinquished it.

The true freshman from Fort Dodge, Iowa, also secured a point for an escape during the third period and a point for riding time at the end of the match. He’ll take on Wisconsin’s Eric Barnett in the quarterfinals.

149 POUNDS: No. 4 Max Murin (IA) over Peyton Omania (MSU) via 12-0 major decision

Murin earned Iowa’s first bonus points of the tournament. The Pennsylvanian defeated Omania via 12-0 major decision.

A four-point near fall in the second period is what ultimately gave Murin a decided advantage in the match. He’ll take on Northwestern’s Yahya Thomas in the quarterfinals. Murin beat Thomas, 4-3, during a Jan. 14 regular season dual.

No. 4 Michael Kemerer (IA) over No 13 Connor O’Neill (IN) via pin

Kemerer built a 6-2 lead on O’Neill in the first period. Then, he finished the match, pinning O’Neill at the 2:31 mark in the first period.

Iowa has now earned bonus points in back-to-back matches to move into third place in the team standings.

Kemerer will take on Ohio State’s Ethan Smith in the quarterfinals. Kemerer beat Smith, 6-3, when they wrestled during the regular season at the Covelli Center in Columbus.

No. 6 Abe Assad (IA) over No. 12 Zach Braunagel (IL) via 6-4 decision

Assad beat Braunagel via 6-4 decision. Braunagel scored the first takedown of the match, then Assad followed with two takedowns of his own during the second and third periods to overtake Braunagel.

Assad will take on Nebraska’s Taylor Venz in the quarterfinals. Assad lost to Venz via pin in the Hawkeyes’ final home match of the year. Venz beat Assad at the Bob DeVaney Center in Lincoln.

No. 4 Jacob Warner (IA) over Nick Willham (IN) via 17-4 major decision

Warner scored six takedowns in his win over Willham. Iowa has now scored bonus points three of the five matches it’s wrestled.

The Hawkeyes are now in first place on the team leaderboard with nine points.

Warner will wrestle Michigan’s Patrick Brucki in the next round. Warner is 1-2 all-time against Brucki.

Before he transferred Michigan in 2021, Brucki wrestled at Princeton.

No. 3 Eric Barnett (WI) over Drake Ayala (IA) via 4-3 decision

Ayala is bounced in the quarterfinals by Barnett via 4-3 decision. Ayala appeared to have a takedown at the end of the first period, but the officials did not make the call, noting that time had expired in the frame.

In the final minute of the match, Ayala trailed, 3-1. Then, he earned a reversal to tie the match, 3-3. Ultimately, a buzzer-beating escape from Barnett was match’s deciding point.

No. 2 Austin DeSanto (IA) over No. 7 Chris Cannon (NU) via 6-3 decision

DeSanto beat Cannon via 7-3 decision. He advances to the semifinals to take on Illinois’ Lucas Byrd. DeSanto is 1-1 all-time against Byrd.

Iowa is now in fourth place in the team race, trailing Northwestern, Michigan, and Penn State.

No. 2 Jaydin Eierman (IA) over No. 7 Dylan D’Emilio via 10-3 decision

Eierman beat D’Emilio for the second time this season Saturday. “The Riddler” downed D’Emilio via 10-3 decision.

Eierman will take on Sebastian Rivera in the semifinals this evening.

No. 4 Max Murin (IA) over No. 5 Yahya Thomas via 6-5 decision

Murin beat Thomas, 6-5, in the final seconds of his match. Murin trailed by a point with eight seconds remaining, then he secured a late takedown to win the match.

Murin will face Ohio State’s Sammy Sasso in the semifinals. Sasso narrowly won the pair’s regular season match on Jan. 21, 3-2.

No. 10 Brady Berge over No. 2 Kaleb Young via 5-3 decision

In a match that could prove pivotal in the tournament standings, Penn State’s Brady Berge upset Iowa’s Kaleb Young via 5-3 decision.

Half a point currently separates Iowa and Penn State in the team title race.

No. 1 Alex Marinelli (IA) over No. 10 Creighton Edsell via 8-2 decision

Marinelli beats Edsell 8-2 after a bonus point for riding time is tacked onto his total. “The Bull” will face Wisconsin’s Dean Hamiti in the semifinals.

Marinelli won his only matchup with Hamiti during the regular season, 8-5.

Iowa trails Penn State by 2.5 points in the team standings.

No. 4 Michael Kemerer (IA) vs. No. 3 Ethan Smith (OSU)

Kemerer was banged up during his match with Smith, even stopping the action momentarily. The nature and severity of Kemerer’s ailment is unknown. He beat Smith, 5-4, to advance to the semifinals. Kemerer will take on Penn State’s Carter Starocci in the semifinals.

Kemerer is 1-2 all-time against Starocci. Kemerer has lost two straight matches against Starocci. The last time Kemerer beat Starocci was the 2021 Big Ten Championships.

No. 4 Taylor Venz (NE) over No. 6 Abe Assad (IA) via 4-2 decision

Assad falls to Venz via 4-2 decision. Assad had a shot in on Venz’s leg at the end of the match, but he could not secure a takedown.

The Hawkeyes trail the Nittany Lions by 5.5 points in the team title race.

N0. 5 Patrick Brucki (MI) over No. 4 Jacob Warner (IA) via 3-1 decision

Warner dropped to 1-3 all-time against Brucki, falling 3-1 in the Big Ten Championship Quarterfinals. Warner trailed 3-1 in neutral position for nearly the entire third period.

Warner is one of four Hawkeyes to drop from the championship bracket to wrestlebacks.

No. 2 Tony Cassioppi (IA) over No. 7 Trent Hillger (WI) via 9-3 decision

Cassioppi advanced to the semifinals with a win over Hillger. Cassioppi is now 7-0 all-time against Hillger.

Cassioppi will take on Penn Stat’s Greg Kerkvliet in the semifinals.

This is a developing story. Check back throughout the afternoon for updates