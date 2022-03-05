Iowa women’s basketball holds slim lead over Nebraska at halftime of Big Ten Tournament Semifinals

The Hawkeyes have a three-point lead over the Cornhuskers after a first half that featured nine lead changes.

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark shoots the ball during a basketball game between No. 2 Iowa and No. 6 Nebraska during the Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Saturday, March 5, 2022.

INDIANAPOLIS — Iowa women’s basketball holds a slim lead over Nebraska, 38-35, at halftime of the Big Ten Tournament Semifinals.

The Hawkeyes had trouble taking care of the ball in the first quarter, accumulating six turnovers. Sophomore point guard Caitlin Clark had five of the Hawkeyes’ first six turnovers. Clark only turned the ball over twice in the second quarter, however.

Iowa junior guard McKenna Warnock , who starts for the Hawkeyes, got into early foul trouble, picking up two fouls within the first three minutes of the game. In total, Warnock accumulated three fouls in five minutes of play in the first half.

After the first quarter, Nebraska led, 20-17.

Iowa overcame a three-minute scoring drought in the second quarter to tie the game halfway through the period. The Hawkeyes and Huskers traded the lead, with nine lead changes in the first half.

Clark bucketed 19 points in the first half, leading all scorers. Hawkeye junior guard Kate Martin is on double-double watch, with six points and nine rebounds.

Husker forward Isabelle Bourne is leading Nebraska in scoring, with 13 points on 5-of-8 shooting.

The Hawkeyes are shooting 39 percent from the field, compared to the Cornhuskers’ 33.

Iowa’s game against Nebraska is currently being aired on Big Ten Network. The winner will go on to the Big Ten Championship Game to play against No. 5 seed Indiana on Sunday at 3 p.m.