Iowa Heartlanders defeat Kansas City Mavericks, cement seventh consecutive victory

The Heartlanders took down the Mavericks, 6-1, in Missouri on Saturday night.

Heartlander forward Ryan Kuffner brings the puck up the ice followed closely by Kalamazoo defensive player Andrew Debrincat during a hockey match between the Iowa Heartlanders and Kalamazoo Wings at Xtream Arena in Coralville, Iowa, on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. The Wings defeated the Heartlanders, 3-2.

The Iowa Heartlanders beat the Kansas City Mavericks, 6-1, at Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, Missouri, on Saturday night.

Saturday’s game was the one contest of the week for the Heartlanders, as Iowa played for the first time since Feb. 26. This is the last time the Heartlanders and Mavericks will meet in the 2021-22 season.

Heartlander forwards Ryan Kuffner and Zach White led the way for Iowa on Saturday as both players recorded three points.

A three-goal first period set the tone for the Heartlanders, as Iowa only allowed one goal throughout the entire contest. Iowa goalkeeper Corbin Kaczperski notched 26 saves on the night.

Iowa rallied off three more goals through the second and third periods to cement its seventh consecutive victory.

Big Picture

The Heartlanders have jumped from seventh to fifth place in the ECHL Central Division standings in the last two weeks, putting Iowa back in the playoff race.

The top four teams in each division will head to the playoffs.

Up Next

The Heartlanders will return to Xtream Arena for a three-game homestand against the Fort Wayne Komets and Kalamazoo Wings.

Iowa will compete against Fort Wayne on Wednesday and Friday, and face the Wings on Saturday.