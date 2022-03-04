Two Weeks in an NZ Hotel – My MIQ Experience

Sitting at home for the whole of 2020 (and half of 2021) was not something I’d planned. As someone with permanent wanderlust, it felt unnatural, and although I tried to remind myself that as a healthy, young(ish) person I had it pretty easy during the pandemic, I still felt frustrated. It was as though someone had pressed pause on my life.

So, as soon as borders tentatively reopened I began planning further adventures around this rock we live on. But, as you’ll see, travellers now need to take into account quarantine measures which vary from place to place. Here I’ll share my experiences under Managed Isolation and Quarantine (MIQ) in New Zealand.

Background

Although I am from Australia, somehow I’d never made it across to see the neighbours, and New Zealand was high up on my bucket list. The people seemed friendly, the food looked great, and anyone who loves the Lord of the Rings movies knows how beautiful the landscape is. NZ has kept COVID-19 remarkably under control, and strict regulations for visitors to the country are a big reason behind that. When I touched down in Auckland I was to be quarantined for two weeks under the MIQ system. Although it’s easy to book yourself into MIQ online, once you arrive you don’t know exactly where you’re going to be situated – this means quite a bit of waiting around at the airport.

Getting to your hotel

Once you’ve been through a round of tests and found out where you’ll be going, the MIQ service will take you to your hotel – they will also deliver your luggage but this can take a while. I only had to wait a couple of hours but others I spoke to waited for eight (keep a change of clothes in your hand luggage!). I was placed in the Four Points, Auckland, 4.5 stars – nice! The staff were super informative and friendly and gave out leaflets. They also gave everyone a free SIM card – put this in your phone straight away so they can send you the PCR test results from the airport – and enough masks to see you through.

Food

When I arrived I was given a menu form to fill out – meals are delivered to your door four times a day (they just buzz and leave it outside). It comes in a brown paper bag and plastic containers, so you can imagine you’re eating takeaway every meal, if that’s your thing. You are actually allowed to order from UberEats, and if you have friends and family in the hood they can bring you stuff as well – although nothing home-cooked. One of my friends dropped off a selection of cookies to satisfy my sweet tooth, although desserts come with the evening meal at the hotel. The food was decent enough, varied and healthy, even if eating alone got a bit lonesome in the end.

Boredom

Well, this is the tough bit, especially if, like me, you’re travelling on your own. Having said that, being with a significant other in isolation for two weeks would probably put a strain on even the healthiest relationship. Still, boredom sets in fairly quickly. WiFi in the hotel was great, and although I’ve never been a gamer I got into a couple of puzzle type games to play on my tablet (The Room: Old Sins was my fave).

After a few days, I discovered SkyCity online casino, which was a fun few hours to kill – helped in large part by the tons of bonuses they offer for new players. Likewise, the choice of games was extensive and they make it easy to learn all the card games and other options, like roulette and slot machines. I tried to catch up on my reading, but mainly I wasn’t in the mood – I hate it when that happens. Other than that, chatting to my mates and my family kept my spirits up, and the occasional bit of exercise (more on that in a minute). If you can deal with your own company, you’ll be fine.

Exercise

When I first arrived I was given a PCR test – the results can take up to 48 hours to come through (luckily mine came through the next day). During this time you can’t leave your room. At ALL. But my test came through negative, and they gave me a blue wristband to let everyone know I didn’t have the plague. That also meant I could take walks at the designated time in the designated area. Unfortunately, the scenery wasn’t too picturesque, but it was great to get fresh air – remember you’ve got off a plane, into a bus, into a hotel. You will need to get some oxygen! You can walk for up to 45 minutes if you please, and you can go three times a day. If you’re a smoker there are other designated puffing times as well.

Two weeks on your own in a hotel is a LONG time. There’s no escaping the fact that, well, it sucks. But the authorities behind MIQ have done a great job in making it as bearable as possible – actually pretty pleasant – and if it helps to prevent the spread of the ‘rona, all the better.