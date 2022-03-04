5 Smart B2B Lead Generation Ideas To Grow Your Business
March 4, 2022
The goal of any business is to generate revenue. Pivotal to that journey is lead generation.
Now, lead generation is easy, but generating quality leads with a propensity to convert into paying customers is tough.
Consumers today have multiple buying options available, and they aren’t easily swayed by advertisements. Their purchase decisions are informed by the investigations they conduct online.
So, how do you get your ideal audiences interested in your products/services? We share five smart B2B lead generation strategies you can employ.
1. Content Marketing
We all love content marketing.
It’s an excellent channel for reaching wider audiences, showcasing your expertise, and building your online footprint.
There has been a lot of misunderstanding around this strategy that has led marketers to create excessive amounts of content hoping it will bring results.
The biggest result we’ve seen is an influx of content, in the digital space, some of which never gets read or shared.
Quantity is necessary for this strategy but so is quality and planning. Consider this:
- Establish benchmarks. Identify your competencies, the resources you’ll need to support this strategy and a distribution plan. Look at the content your competitors are putting out to understand what content works for your industry and in what format.
- Determine your audience. If you want to attract audiences, you need to know their habits, preferences, and needs. Historical data, surveys, and interviews can provide useful insights into customer behaviour.
- Plan your customer’s journey from initial contact to conversion. Review existing content to know what stage of the buying process it targets, then work towards filling the gaps. This way, you’ll have content relevant to every stage
- Work on the aspects of your content. What key messages do you want to put across? What form do they prefer? Do you have content that can be repurposed?
- Choose appropriate distribution channels. Choose channels that resonate with audiences. For an office furniture manufacturer, Instagram and Pinterest may serve your purposes better than say, Twitter.
2. Incorporate Chat Bots in Your Strategy
In this era of self-education, prospects don’t want to spend too much time on a website looking for information.
If you aren’t available to connect with them at that moment, you’ll most likely lose them.
Chatbots help you capitalize on the interest leads are showing in your company by engaging with and influencing them in the early stages.
Here are ways to optimize this tactic:
- Set up your bot for real-time engagement. The best time to grab them is while they are most receptive. A chatbot initiates chats with site visitors and maintains friendly and helpful conversations with them.
- Personalize messages. You can configure the bot to create personalized messages depending on visitors’ behaviour. They can offer relevant content or welcome return visitors and let them know you’re available to help.
- Work on your response time. Chatbots respond to prospects fast and so should your team. An effective bot-to-human agent exchange ensures your team attends to inquiries and other needs in the shortest time possible, creating a seamless experience.
3. Cold Calling
Contrary to what you may have heard, cold calling is effective at generating leads. What’s outdated is barging into people’s lives without the slightest clue if they need your solutions or not.
Today, sales teams do their homework before picking up the phone.
When they get down to making the actual, they have some background information about the business they are calling.
This allows them to introduce their offerings in ways that catch the prospect’s interest and lead them to want to know more.
Do you want to generate leads through cold calling? Here are some considerations:
- Sustain the calling. Make a long-term commitment and be consistent. Avoid pressuring prospects into buying, especially on the first call. Make follow-ups, listen to prospect feedback, and adjust your technique accordingly.
- Make the calls count. Where a decision-maker is not available, find out if there’s someone else you can speak to, say, an alternative decision-maker.
- Create a call guide that highlights the areas you want to discuss and questions for the prospect. The call guide should assume variable outcomes while staying on your message and providing value.
- Respect the executive assistant. Develop a friendly relationship with executive assistants as they may exert some influence on the decision-making process
- Make follow-ups. Whether by phone or email, be sure to follow up your prospect. About five to six follow-ups should tell you if the prospect is interested in doing business. There’s a fine line between persistent and annoying, and you don’t want to cross it.
4. Ramp Up Video Marketing
Videos are flexible, engaging and popular among today’s consumers—hey, up to 85 percent of them would appreciate seeing more videos from brands
Whether you’re using it to drive traffic, educate audiences, or nurture prospects, this tactic continues to attract the attention of would-be customers.
Here are easy ways to add video to your lead generation strategy:
- Embed video on your website’s landing page. This is the page where most of your traffic will land and a sure place to boost lead generation. You can build the landing page around a video or have one alongside a copy.
- Add video to your email marketing campaigns. While most marketers go for walls of text, using video takes the monotony out of the endless stream of emails B2Bs receive daily. According to Campaign Monitor, video improves the open rate by 19 percent while reducing unsubscribe by up to 26 percent.
- Gate some video content. Place premium content like webinars, in-depth courses and behind-the-scenes videos behind a wall. As users share their names and email address, they can gain access to it.
- Create videos for social platforms. With social media’s high reach potential, sharing valuable content users can consume and share may help increase awareness and engagement.
5. Leverage Social Proof
As people research your solutions, a major concern at the fore of their minds is can they trust you? Will you deliver as promised and do your solutions work?
They will look for endorsements from past buyers, industry experts, or reputable sources to assure them of your credibility.
Here are easy ways to leverage this strategy:
- Showcase testimonials from happy customers. Ask your customers to share videos of their experiences with your product and the difference it has made. As potential customers read these testimonials, it will build their confidence in your capability.
- Display accreditations, awards, and notable certifications to reassure prospects of your expertise and authority.
- Publish case studies. These dive deeper into the customer’s experience with your solutions. Case studies are detailed “heroic” stories that talk about a client’s trouble and how your products/services helped them overcome the obstacles.
- Work with B2B influencers. While the purchase process is complicated, B2Bs still look up to industry experts for guidance in purchase decisions. When reputable influencers endorse your brand, you’re likely to see an increase in engagements.