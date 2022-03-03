Letter to the Editor | It’s disappointing to be a Hawkeye
A University of Iowa Graduate writes on why she’s disappointed that the UI didn’t give pushback on banning transgender girls and women from participating in sports.
March 3, 2022
My pride as a University of Iowa alumna is typically front and center. But this week, I was disappointed and not proud to be a Hawkeye as they stood by in silence and let some of their female athletes be thrown under the bus — for no apparent reason.
Today, March 2, the Iowa legislature passed a law banning transgender girls and women from participating in school sports from kindergarten through college. This includes women who participate in Hawkeye athletics.
These women have been engaged in collegiate-level sports — without issue — for the past 15 years. But instead of standing up for their students, the UI, colleges and universities across the state, let this discriminatory and harmful law pass without a peep of pushback.
I attended the UI because of its welcoming environment for LGBTQ+ students and its top-notch programs. If the university — and the state — want to continue attracting and retaining a high-caliber workforce, they need to stop targeting the LGBTQ+ community with harmful, cruel, and discriminatory laws. They need to start focusing on the things that improve our state. I look forward to when I can proudly say again, “It’s great to be a Hawkeye.”
-Bethany Snyder, University of Iowa graduate, Class of 2000