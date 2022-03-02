YK-11 (Myostatin) SARM | Results, Side Effects, Alternatives

Everything you should know about this known SARM

Bodybuilders (professionals and amateurs) “love” the YK-11 (Myostatin) SARM and this does not happen by chance, as the ability of this chemical to secure inhibitory effects of myostatin is a huge “benefit” for those seeking to rebuild muscle mass and enhance their muscle strength.

With no doubt, YK-11 (Myostatin) is a chemical compound of great scientific interest.

However, is it legal for sports purposes?

What is the best use of it for obtaining the maximum benefits?

What is myostatin and to whom is it addressed?

In the lines below, we try to find out all the basic information about this well-known SARM.

YK-11 (Myostatin) – Ιdentity – Αction

Starting with the basics, we have to be clear that YK-11 (Myostatin) is not a steroid, but a member of the SARM family.

What does the name stand for?

The term SARM comes from the initials of the words “Selective Androgen Receptor Modulator”.

SARMs are chemicals with a similar action to steroids, but with one elementary difference: While providing identical benefits, their “selective” action significantly reduces the damage and side effects the body undergoes from their very strong structure.

What does YK-11 (Myostatin) do as a SARM? | Active capability

It is a very potent anabolic product, offering an action similar to that of dihydrotestosterone (DHT).

Nevertheless, before moving on to the action of SARM let’s see what dihydrotestosterone is, to better understand its potency.

Dihydrotestosterone (DHT) is an androgenic steroid of our organism, a very important hormone determining the characteristics of sex in men, while it also plays an extremely important role in their sexual function throughout their adult life.

However, attention. Unlike the male hormone testosterone, dihydrotestosterone does not take lower values over time (as the man gets older).

As a myostatin inhibitor, YK-11 helps to reduce muscle myostatin protein effectively, leading the body to a dramatic increase in muscle mass.

Nevertheless, as every myostatin inhibitor (to work) requires the binding of cell androgen receptors, SARM YK-11 monitors muscle growth (sending a signal to cells to start dividing and growing rapidly).

This practically implies huge physical benefits (fat loss, drying, muscle growth, ribbing and vascularity) and huge benefits of athletic performance (energy, strength, endurance, focus &#and fast recovery), as well.

Myostatin (YK-11) – Key Benefits

The YK-11 is used by athletes and persons following training programs (mainly in the field of bodybuilding) due to its huge benefits offered, mainly in relation to:

• increase in lean muscle mass

• the development of muscle mass in the body

• mass fat loss (even in the most stubborn parts of the body)

• enhancing energy levels

• the stimulation of physical strength and endurance

• improving the user’s athletic performance

• enhancing bone density

• improved metabolic function of the body

In any case, is the Use of YK-11 Legal?

No. As with anabolic steroids, so are the drugs belonging to the so-called “SARMs”. Their legal use is restricted for medical/therapeutic purposes and only after a relevant medical prescription.

The YK-11 is used illegally on the sports field.

As a chemical, myostatin falls under WADA restrictions, detected in the relevant doping controls.

Users are prosecuted, subject to the current sanctions applicable by the country’s legislation.

Is the SARM YK-11 for men only?

No. Although it is very high in anabolic performance, YK-11 (Myostatin) is one of the SARMs with low androgenic activity, allowing its use by women aiming at rapid fat burning and mass rebuilding of muscle mass in their body.

The use of YK-11 by women is quite safe (in terms of suppression side effects, i.e. side effects related to enhancing male characteristics), always compared to other SARMs or steroids.

Does Myostatin really work?

Yes. Although its use for sports purposes is not recommended (in fact it is strictly banned and dangerous), nevertheless there are multiple scientific studies certifying its many and important benefits.

According to the latest research, the active chemical myostatin is actually more effective than athletic enhancement.

More specifically, YK-11 is one of the most effective myostatin inhibitors found on the market for promoting mass muscle growth and volume, as well as for achieving weight loss and vascularity in the body.

Nevertheless, clinical trials have shown many benefits of myostatin in terms of bone health, such as increased bone mass and preventing serious bone injuries during exhausting and very hard weight training.

It is not a coincidence that myostatin is used as a legal treatment for osteoporosis or general bone density problems (for whatever reason).

SARM YK-11 – Recommended dosage

There is no recommended dosage for a banned and dangerous substance. However, we can say that the usual dosage followed by bodybuilding athletes ranges from ten (10) to fifteen (15) mg per day for a cycle of four (4) to eight (8) weeks.

The very strong active force of the chemical myostatin (YK-11) enables the reception of “low” doses, ensuring huge benefits.

Cycle with SARM YK-11 Myostatin

Cycle YK-11 (with no use of other substances)

A relatively safe cycle with SARM YK-11 Myostatin is at a dose of five (5) mg daily for a maximum of four (4) to six (6) weeks.

It is a short cycle, safe in terms of side effects and with clear results.

This cycle is also recommended for women and new users.

More experienced users, however, prefer a higher dosage (up to fifteen (15) mg per day), while the cycle can run for up to eight (8) weeks.

YK-11 cycle for bulking

Connoisseurs of the use of chemicals (as in the case of SARMs today) when it comes to a bulking cycle tend to use the YK-11 in a stack with the SARM LGD-4033 (Ligandrol).

Some even more “daring” – looking for even bigger and faster muscle gains – use the YK-11 in a stack with the SARM LGD-4033 (Ligandrol) adding another powerful SARM, the MK-2866 (Ostarine).

However, the extreme combination, the most powerful bulking stack for the YK-11, is with the RAD-140 (Testolone).

Recommended Doses: The dose may vary from ten (10) mg daily for YK-11 and from fifteen (15) mg for RAD-140. An eight (8)-week cycle offers the desired results.

YK-11 cycle for cutting

A standard cutting cycle for the YK-11 is stacked with the GW 501516 (Cardarine).

Some more experienced and demanding people, however, use the YK-11 together with the GW 501516 (Cardarine), but also the S4 (Andarine) for the perfect drying and line on the body.

Recommended Doses: The dose can start at ten (10) mg daily for GW 501516 and be supplemented with just five (5) mg for YK-11. A cycle of six (6)-eight (8) weeks gives the desired results.

YK-11 – Half-Life Time

The half-life of this SARM is very long, offering its effectiveness for one (1) entire day (twenty-four (24) hours).

This means that a single dose per day is more than sufficient to provide the desired physical gains.

YK-11 – side effects

• elevated levels of bad cholesterol (LDL)

• gynecomastia

• joint pain

• stiffness in the joints

• acne

• fluid retention

• hair loss (androgenic alopecia)

• aggression (also known as “roid rage” but to a lesser extent compared to steroids)

• testosterone suppression

Is a PCT necessary?

Yes. Any testosterone-suppressing chemical usually requires a treatment cycle to restore the hormonal balance in the organism.

However, as YK-11 causes relatively mild testosterone suppression (compared to other SARMs or steroids) some people may not need a treatment cycle.

Certainly, this is relative to each organism, as well as the dosage and duration of the cycle followed.

YK-11 – Legal alternative proposal

There is a 100% natural alternative from the company Brutal Force, called YKBULK, a legal nutritional (non-injection) supplement providing exactly the action of the corresponding SARM.

