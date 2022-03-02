Joey Woody named Big Ten Men’s Track and Field Coach of the Year

The eighth-year Hawkeye track and field director earned his second straight coach of the year accolade.

University of Iowa director of track and field Joey Woody watches a race during the 2022 Hawkeye Invitational track and field meet at the University of Iowa Recreation Building on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. The Hawkeye Invitational hosted Arkansas State, Bradley, Hawkeye Community College, Indian Hills Community College, Iowa Central Community College, Loyola-Chicago, Northern Iowa, South Dakota, UW-Milwaukee, and Western Illinois.

Iowa track and field director Joey Woody received the Big Ten Men’s Coach of the Year award Wednesday, per the league office.

Woody won his second consecutive conference indoor coach of the year accolade after the Iowa men’s track and field program defended its Big Ten Indoor Championships title last weekend in Geneva, Ohio. The Hawkeye men’s program won the conference indoor championships in both 2021 and 2022. Woody has led the men’s program to four Big Ten titles during his tenure, as the Hawkeyes claimed the conference outdoor title in 2019 and 2021.

Overall, the Hawkeyes qualified in a program-record 11 events ahead of the 2022 NCAA Championships.

This is Woody’s fourth overall Big Ten Coach of the Year award since joining the Iowa track and field program in 2014. He is also a five-time regional U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association Coach of the Year.

Iowa track and field will head to the NCAA Indoor Championships in Birmingham, Alabama, March 11-12. The Hawkeyes start their outdoor season at the Baldy Castillo Invitational in Tempe, Arizona, March 18-19.