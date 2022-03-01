Iowa women’s golf finishes last at Westbrook Invitational

The Hawkeyes were 14th out of 14 teams in the field with a 35-over-par 899.

Paula Miranda practices her putt at Finkbine Golf Course on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021.

The Iowa women’s golf team finished play at the Westbrook Invitational Monday in Peoria, Arizona.

The Hawkeyes closed the event with a three-round total of 35-over-par 899 for 14th place.

Mississippi State won the team event, and Bulldog golfer Julia Lopez Ramirez took home the individual title, ending the tournament with an 11-under-par 205.

Iowa freshman Paula Miranda was the best Hawkeye in the field for the second straight event.

Miranda’s total of 2-over-par 218 tied for 23rd individually. The top-25 showing marks the fifth of six stroke play events that Miranda has paced the Hawkeyes, dating back to the beginning of the fall season.

Miranda’s 218 shots over the three rounds was her second-lowest tournament total this season. She compiled rounds of 1-under-par 71, 1-over-par 73, and 2-over-par 74.

Miranda, from Puebla, Mexico, tallied 10 birdies over the three rounds, including five in her first 18 holes. The freshman has 15 birdies over the first two events of the spring.

Seniors Manuela Lizarazu and Dana Lerner, and junior Lea Zeitler also competed for Iowa this week, posting individual finishes of 68th, 80th, and 75th, respectively.

Hawkeye junior Jacque Galloway competed as an individual in the field and closed in a tie for 71st.

Big Picture

The Westbrook Invitational was Iowa’s second stroke play event of the spring.

The Hawkeyes have two more events before the Big Ten Women’s Golf Championship in Pittsburgh, April 22-24.

Goldstein’s big day

Junior Morgan Goldstein, who finished second among Iowa players in a tie for 52nd individually, shot her lowest round of the season during Monday’s final 18 holes.

Goldstein’s round of even-par 72 included four birdies. She played the back nine in 2-under-par, with back-to-back birdies on the 12th and 13th holes. Over the 18-hole round, she had seven pars.

Goldstien also made four birdies in the second round, but finished with five bogeys to shoot 1-over-par 73. She moved up 11 places on the leaderboard over the course of the final round. Goldstein posted a 6-over-par 78 to begin the tournament.

Up next

The Hawkeyes will be back on the course from March 27-29, traveling to Tennessee for the Chattanooga Classic. Iowa tied for second at the 2021 Chattanooga Classic.