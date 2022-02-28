Best Instagram Story Viewer that Works Anonymously

There are a number of reasons why you might want to anonymously view someone’s Instagram stories.

Whether you are trying to keep up with what your ex is doing, or you need to know what your child is up to on Instagram, an Instagram story viewer is important.

Let’s review the best anonymous Instagram story viewer that works, as well as some others you might consider too.

Glassagram

Glassagram is the very best Instagram story viewer we have found because they can help you with viewing Instagram stories anonymously, and they also let you stay up to date on what’s happening with the target account at all times.

With these guys, you are going to be able to access all the profiles you need, even if they are set to private mode.

They offer a variety of different features, including being able to see their reactions and direct messages in real-time.

Don’t believe us? Check out this full review of Glassagram by The Small Business Blog.

Qoob Stories

Qoob Stories is a great Instagram story viewer option if you want to be able to download Instagram content in bulk.

Perhaps you don’t have time to keep on top of what your children are doing at all times, and you want to be able to download their content to look at later. These guys are a great choice.

They say that they can help you not only download photos, but videos and Instagram stories. They will also make it so that the target account has not idea that you are spying on them, which is going to definitely be to your advantage.

mSpy

mSpy can help you whether you are wanting to monitor or track social media, which is why they are such a great choice if you are thinking about being able to stay on top of parental control.

One of the greatest things about this Instagram story viewer is that they can help you see not only what’s going on with Instagram, but what’s going on with the target phone in general, meaning that you can stay on top of all incoming and outgoing phone calls, as well as their current GPS location.

Hoverwatch

Hoverwatch is another great choice if you’re looking for an Instagram story viewer that can help you track a target phone, so that you can do so much more than just see what’s going on with their Instagram stories.

You might start with Instagram stories, and then realise that you want to be able to see everything else that they’re getting up to as well.

They are constantly updating their features, so that you are always going to be able to access features that are the latest in the industry. If you want to see what messages your children are receiving, then this is the type of app to go for.

SmiHub

SmiHub is helpful if you want to be able to analysis Instagram profiles anonymously, and see what’s going on with the target Instagram profile beyond just their Instagram stories.

These guys offer a really clean interface, which is why if you’re pretty new to the scene and don’t want to have to deal with a cluttered website, and they offer you help with literally just a username, so you don’t need to spend too much time getting set up with them.

If you want to be able to browse Instagram accounts without being detected for it, go for these guys.

Stories IG

Stories IG is a helpful Instagram story viewer that is great for anonymous and quick Instagram account access, making them a great choice if you are someone who is really busy on your end of things and doesn’t have a lot of time to go through people’s profiles.

We love that they can help you in a way that is minimalist, so that you don’t have to get overwhelmed by a cluttered interface, and the first thing that you will see is a text box where you place the username of the account that you are trying to connect with.

StoriesDown

The next Instagram story viewer on our list is great if you need to be able to see Instagram stories straight away, and you need something that doesn’t come with a lot of strings attached.

They talk about being able to help their clients view content completely anonymously, and they also talk about being able to help you download content onto your computer or your mobile phone, so that you can see what’s going on even when you are away from your computer.

You don’t even need to register with them.

IGStories

IGStories can help you with downloading, viewing, and sharing other people’s Instagram stories, and they can help you with Instagram marketing in general, making them a great choice if you want to tick everything off the list at the same time.

They can also help you browse someone’s Instagram profile in general anonymously, and you don’t have to make an account with them to do everything that you need to.

One of the greatest things about this Instagram story viewer is that they are completely free for you to use.

FAQs

Can I see Instagram stories without a story viewer?

Yes, you are able to see Instagram stories without making the most of a story viewer, but the downside here is that you aren’t going to be able to access all of the features that an Instagram story viewer offers beyond this, including being able to access the Instagram profile without having a profile of your own.

If you need to be able to see an Instagram profile’s stories without using a story viewer, you will need to turn airplane mode on on your smartphone.

How long is an Instagram story?

One Instagram story can be up to 15 seconds long, which means that if you want to post an Instagram story that is longer, you will need to break them up.

The good news is that Instagram is going to break these up for you, and automatically divide them into 15-second-long clips that people can view through your Instagram stories.

Final Thoughts

At the end of the day, being able to see somebody’s Instagram stories can be helpful at times – you’ve just got to make sure that you find a company that is going to give you what you need, and ensure that the target profile doesn’t suspect that you are trying to see their Instagram stories.

We are happy to say that we have full confidence in all of the companies that we have talked about on the list above, and while some of them are free and some of them are not, we suggest that you experiment a little bit in the beginning and try a few options out, so that you can determine which one is going to be best for your personal preferences.