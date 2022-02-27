Iowa Heartlanders forward Luke Nogard back in familiar territory

The left-handed shooter has returned to the Midwest after skating at the University of Nebraska at Omaha.

Heartlander forward Luke Nogard skates back to the bench during a hockey game between the Iowa Heartlanders and the Tulsa Oilers at Xtream Arena in Coralville, Iowa, on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. The Heartlanders defeated the Oilers in a shootout, 4-3.

When forward Luke Nogard was traded from the Atlanta Gladiators to the Iowa Heartlanders in early February, Coralville felt familiar to him.

The left-handed shooter hails from Ontario, Canada, but Nogard played collegiate hockey for the University of Nebraska at Omaha from 2014-18. Nogard played junior hockey for the British Columbia Hockey League, and the Mavericks offered a scholarship to play at Omaha.

“It’s good to be back in the Midwest,” Nogard said. “Everyone kind of asked me how the adjustment coming to the Midwest now, but because I was in Omaha before, it’s pretty similar.”

Though Xtream Arena opened in 2020, the Heartlanders’ home facility reminded Nogard of his collegiate days.

“I like this rink a lot because whoever built it, assuming it’s similar to all the college rinks in our conference,” Nogard said. “Like this is identical to like Minnesota-Duluth, Colorado College, our rink in Omaha, the same type of building, so it’s nice.”

The Midwestern landscape and arena design weren’t the only recognizable facets of the 28-year-old’s new home.

RELATED: Darick Louis-Jean provides boost to Iowa Heartlanders’ defense

Heartlanders defenseman Adrien Beraldo skated with Nogard in the summers while the two were back home in Hamilton, Ontario. Despite their six-year age difference, their skating sessions included both professional and junior players, causing them to meet.

“So, it made it a little bit more comfortable for him when he came here,” Beraldo said. “I’m someone that he knows and someone that he can come and talk to, and kind of introduce him to everyone.”

But the old connections Nogard is making in the Hawkeye State don’t stop there. He also linked the fast style of play of the ECHL Central Division back to his college days.

Nogard has competed with the Norfolk Admirals, Florida Everblades, and Gladiators — all a part of the ECHL South Division — since starting his professional career in the 2018-19 season.

“He’s adjusting to the different division,” Heartlanders head coach Gerry Fleming said. “Each division is different. He says the pace and physicality of this division is a lot tougher than maybe it is in the south where they have a lot of experienced American Hockey League players that are poised with the puck that are highly skilled. So, it’s different. It’s taken a little while to get used to, but he’s enjoying it.”

Physicality is a main feature of Nogard’s game. In 31 games with Atlanta in 2021-22, he accumulated 107 penalty infraction minutes. The forward occurred 15 more penalty infraction minutes during his first seven games in a Heartlanders sweater.

Fleming described Nogard as someone that brings everyone into the battle.

Nogard said that as an older player, he notices that some players need to step it up at this time of the season. He said that he hopes his work ethic and what he can bring can wear off on his teammates.

“I’m definitely that type of player, for sure,” Nogard said. “Just play hard, play on the line, and just sort of the type of the player I am, and I think it’s a piece to the puzzle of this team that will help us get into a playoff position.”