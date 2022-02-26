On the Record: Feb. 25, 2022

In this episode of “On the Record” host Eleanor Hildebrandt and producers Meg Doster and Collin Yi sat down with DI reporters to get an in-depth look at their stories and talk this week’s headlines.

Politics editor, Natalie Dunlap discusses her page story on the end of the COVID-19 emergency proclamation in Iowa and Republican legislators’ push for fewer restrictions regarding masks and vaccines. Next, news reporter Anthony Neri talks his story on the expansion of palliative care education beyond the College of Pharmacy, the college plans to allow other disciplines to access the electives they offer. Finally, news editor Eleanor Hildebrandt discusses her long-form stories celebrating the University of Iowa’s 175 anniversary. One story looks at the UI’s history through student protest movements and the other looks at how the physical campus has changed in the almost two centuries of its existence.

Hosted by Eleanor Hildebrandt. Edited by Meg Doster and Collin Yi.