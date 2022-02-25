Milt Dakovich, Iowa regent since 2013, dies at 67

Dakovich, a business owner from Waterloo, had been on the state Board of Regents since 2013.

Milt Dakovich, a member of the state Board of Regents, died this week, regents President Mike Richards announced on Friday. He was 67.

Richards mentioned Dakovich’s death during his comments at the installation of University of Iowa President Barbara Wilson, which coincided with the 175th anniversary of the UI on Friday.

“He was one of the most respected members of our board, and I believe I speak for him today too,” Richards said. “He was a wonderful man.”

Dakovich was first appointed to the regents by Gov. Terry Branstad in 2013. He was reappointed by Gov. Kim Reynolds to his post in 2019, and his term was set to extend until 2025.

A resident of Waterloo, Dakovich was the owner and president of Aspro Inc., an asphalt paving company, according to the regents’ website. He had five children with his wife, Kim, who all attended or are attending Iowa’s public universities, according to the regents’ website.

“I’m sorry to hear of the passing of Milt Dakovich,” Iowa House Speaker Pat Grassley said on Twitter. “Milt was a true leader for the Cedar Valley.”

Dakovich had attended the last few regents meetings remotely via Zoom.

Per Iowa Code, Reynolds will make an appointment to fill the vacancy left by Dakovich, who then must be approved by the Iowa Senate.