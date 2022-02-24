Iowa women’s tennis to face Denver and Colorado this weekend

The Hawkeyes will take on the Denver Pioneers and Colorado Buffaloes on Friday and Sunday, respectively.

Iowa’s Alexa Noel serves the ball during the Iowa Women’s Tennis match against Purdue on Feb. 28, 2021 at the Hawkeye Tennis and Recreation Complex. Iowa defeated Purdue 6-1.

Iowa women’s tennis will participate in two duals in Colorado this weekend. The 4-2 Hawkeyes will take on the 2-4 University of Denver Pioneers on Friday at 2 p.m. Then, Iowa will play the 3-3-2 Colorado Buffaloes in Boulder on Sunday at 11 a.m.

Just four nonconference duals remain on the Hawkeyes’ schedule.

In four all-time matchups with Denver, Iowa is 0-4.

The Buffaloes enter this weekend on the wings of a cold stretch. Colorado won its first three duals of the year and has since gone 0-2-2.

Iowa most recently suffered a 4-0 loss to Iowa State at the McKee Indoor Tennis Complex in Ames.

The Hawkeyes’ two best players this season have been freshmen Barbora Pokorna and Marissa Schmidt. The pair is a combined 7-3 this season. Pokorna is 3-1 and Schmidt is 4-2.

With sophomore and reigning Big Ten Player of the Year Alex Noel out of Iowa’s lineup, Schmidt and senior Samantha Mannix have filled the No. 1 spot in Hawkeye head coach Sasha Schmid’s lineup by-committee.

The Hawkeyes last two nonconference duals of the year will come on March 4 and 11 against the Kansas State Wildcats and Memphis Tigers, respectively.