Iowa Heartlanders roll past Wichita Thunder, extend win streak to four games

The Heartlanders defeated the Thunder, 7-3, behind four points from forward Kris Bennett on Wednesday night at Xtream Arena.

Iowa forward Kris Bennett and Utah defenseman Miles Gendron both go for the puck during a hockey match between the Iowa Heartlanders and the Utah Grizzlies at Xtream Arena in Coralville on Feb. 9, 2022. The Grizzlies beat the Heartlanders, 5-4, in overtime.

Forward Kris Bennett recorded four points in the Iowa Heartlanders’ 7-3 victory over the Wichita Thunder at Xtream Arena on Wednesday night.

The Heartlanders’ captain scored two goals and assisted two other Iowa scores on the evening. Bennett scored the first goal of the game and another in Iowa’s five-score third period.

Bennett recorded both of his assists in the third period — once on a Kaid Oliver goal and again on a Jake Smith score.

“I think he prepared for tonight,” Heartlanders head coach Gerry Fleming said of Bennett postgame. “He got himself ready over the course of the last two days, and as a result, played a good game.”

Wednesday’s game wasn’t a shootout all night. At the end of the second period, Iowa’s lead was just 2-1. Then, both teams combined to score seven goals in the third period.

The Heartlanders fired 15 shots on the Thunder’s goal in the third frame. Iowa managed just 24 shots in the first two periods.

“I think we’re at a point in the season where everyone’s dialed in for every game,” Bennett said. “We have 21 games left. Obviously, we’re trying to make a playoff push here and make up some ground. We picked some additions, and I think a big part of our success lately has been just getting over that hump in the third period when they’re falling back, and we just find a way to get on the board a few more times. So, it was a group effort, and it was a great one.”

The Heartlanders’ win snapped a three-game Thunder winning streak. Wichita hadn’t lost a game since Feb. 12.

Counting Wednesday’s win, the Heartlanders have now won four games in a row.

Big picture

With the victory, the 21-23-6-1 Heartlanders own 49 points in the standings. Their 0.480 points percentage puts them at sixth place in the ECHL Central Division. The top four teams in the division based on points percentage qualify for the playoffs.

By securing an assist on two goals Wednesday night, forward Ryan Kuffner extended his points streak to a franchise-best 14 games.

A physical third period

The final frame featured more body contact and scrums than the rest of the contest.

Thunder defenseman Garrett Schmitz was assessed a roughing double minor and misconduct about seven minutes into the period, while Iowa forward Cole Stallard was issued a roughing minor at the same time.

When the game concluded, Thunder head coach Bruce Ramsay earned a game misconduct for abuse of officials. He wasn’t the only person to receive a penalty at the end of the game, though, as Thunder forward Jay Dickman also received a misconduct.

“They tried to pick up the physicality, tried to mix it up a little bit more with us, and we just stayed out of it,” Stallard said. “Just stood up for one another when you need to, and then you just went from there.”

Up next

The Heartlanders will take on the Fort Wayne Komets on Friday and Saturday at Xtream Arena.

The Komets are 25-17-5-1 and own third place in the ECHL Central Division. They’ve yet to play in Iowa during the 2021-22 season.

Both contests start at 7 p.m. Friday’s game is DC Comics Night, and the Heartlanders will wear Batman sweaters.