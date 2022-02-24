All You Need to Know Before Moving to Singapore
February 24, 2022
Singapore is a modern and beautiful place, with a cultural diversity that makes everyone feel welcome. Some may say it’s chaotic – and some may say it has energy and life. Many people move to Singapore simply because there are numerous employment opportunities, as well as countless entertainment options. With that in mind, before you move, our guide will tell you everything you need to know about Singapore.
Living Costs in Singapore
Singapore is a relatively small city-state as compared to other cities in the world. However, it is highly developed. It is the reason why many people decide to pack their bags and move here, looking for employment. For this reason, in different areas, it can get pretty expensive.
Still, if you know where to look, you can get convenient prices everywhere. For instance, places such as the [email protected] showflat can bring you closer to the central points of Singapore at a good price. Moreover, local food and restaurants that are farther from the city are actually affordable. Remember, the closer you are to the city center and tourist points, the more expensive it’s going to be.
The Language
If you are worried about moving to a South Asian country, you should put your worries aside. You do not have to be fluent in Chinese in order to get around here. In fact, most of the people here speak English.
English is one of their official languages, as well as most people’s second language. So, the same language spoken in the U.S., for instance, will work just fine for Singapore.
Singapore is quite culturally diversified, with people moving there from every corner of the world. Due to this diversity, English is the most widely spoken language. It doesn’t really matter where you are from – as long as you know English, you’ll be able to blend into the culture just fine.
The Climate
Singapore is 111 km away from the Equator, which means it will be hot and humid all year round. If you are quite sensitive to that, you may want to make sure that you have an air conditioning system in your house, a two-way heat pump, or a dehumidifier. That being said, you will eventually get accustomed to the climate after a while.
The sun will also rise and set at the same time, no matter the time of the year. You will not get shorter days in summer and longer days in winter like you would in most countries and states. Because of this, there is no difference between the seasons, which can unbalance your sense of time. This is mostly a result of climate change. On the plus side, you’ll be able to enjoy warm weather all the time – even in the “winter.”
The Bottom Line
Singapore may have its challenges, but overall, it is a beautiful place to live in. It’s a culturally accepting place with many opportunities, and as long as you find a good neighborhood to live in, everything should work out nicely.