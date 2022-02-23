How to Get a 7 in IB Maths

Students in IB mathematics programs are focused on achieving high scores that will help them get into top universities and future competitive employment opportunities. A score of 7, which equates to a 96-100 on a traditional grading scale model, is the goal for many students.

IB mathematics is challenging. The curriculum is intended to push students to achieve real learning and growth. So getting a 7 in IB maths isn’t a given. It isn’t even easy for most students. It will require a lot of effort and dedication and a little bit of strategy.

Here’s how to get the job done.

Understand the Material

We get it–spending hours reviewing material sounds like a snooze. Unfortunately, if you want to do well in your IB maths course, you need more than a basic understanding of each concept. You need genuine competence. The level of competence that would allow you to tutor another student in the material. And that level of understanding takes work. Here’s one of the best resources for IB maths revision.

Dedicate at least one-third of your revision time to assessing your strengths and weaknesses and seeking out supplemental learning opportunities to better understand the material. There will be plenty of times that the material is difficult. Keep trying until you get it.

Work with Past Papers

Understanding the material alone won’t get you to a 7. You need competence in the syllabus content and competence with the exam process. Familiarizing yourself with the format of questions and understanding exactly what they’re asking for is the key to raising your scores. At least one-third of your revision time should be spent on past papers and timekeeping activities.

Here are a few tips to make the most of past papers:

Don’t cram before exams. Work with past papers during the entire course.

Beginning a couple of months before exams, begin focusing on working past papers with a timer.

At least once before your exams, use past papers to create a mock exam experience for the entire 2-hour duration.

Work with a Study Group

Research supports peer-to-peer learning as an effective tool for both the giver and the receiver. The ability to explain concepts to someone else cements a deeper level of learning in the instructing student. And receiving information from the point of view of a peer is less intimidating and easier to relate to for the receiving student. Working with a study group of similarly competent peers all focused on getting a 7 in IB maths will significantly improve the quality of your revision.

The Bottom Line

Getting a 7 in IB maths is possible with a good work ethic and a feasible strategy. Even for smart students, it won’t be a walk in the park. Many students underestimate the amount of time needed for revision in the IB maths program. If you want a 7 in IB maths, take whatever amount of time you plan on studying and triple it. Use that time to assess your strengths and weaknesses, seek to understand all concepts, and practice timing.