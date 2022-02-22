Instant Knockout Review: Benefits, Side Effects, Results & Cost

Nothing is more motivating than staring in the mirror and feeling dissatisfied at what you see. You will still be unhappy with your body regardless of how many times you exercise, diet, or other fat-burning techniques you have tried. There are many weight management products on the market, all claiming to do the same thing. The trick is to find one that works for you. Instant Knockout is that weight management supplement.

Instant Knockout uses all-natural ingredients, each optimized to the right amount. It helps you lose fat and cut like a pro.

What is Instant Knockout?

Instant Knockout, a USA-made and vegan-friendly weight loss supplement, was created for professional athletes. It helps them to lose weight and build muscle.

Instant Knockout is made from all-natural ingredients that are of the highest quality. Each ingredient has been scientifically proven to be effective in helping you lose unwanted fat quicker. Instant Knockout can increase your metabolism, help burn fat and increase energy levels. It can even give you that perfect body you’ve always wanted to see in the mirror. This product was created to help professional athletes lose fat quickly and to shape their muscles for a perfect body.

Instant Knockout Benefits

Instant Knockout’s all-natural formula offers numerous scientifically supported health benefits such as these:

Suppresses appetite: Gucomannan, a water-soluble fibre, is absorbed by your body when it’s consumed. It expands to fill more space in your stomach and makes you feel fuller, so you will eat less.

Triggers thermogenesis: The catechins in green tea extract can regulate hormones and increase thermogenesis. The process by which your body produces heat is called thermogenesis. It is also how you burn calories while digesting food. Increasing thermogenesis will help you lose calories faster and ultimately, it will aid in your quest to shed unwanted fat.

Boosts metabolism: Instant Knockout contains ingredients such as cayenne pepper and black pepper extract. This increases your body’s heat production and helps you burn more calories. This is known as diet-induced thermogenesis. In other words, it increases your metabolism, which allows you to burn more fat faster and achieve the body you have been wanting.

Lowers cholesterol: Instant Knockout’s main ingredient is glucomannan. It is a dietary fibre and a powerful appetite suppressant. However, it can also reduce your total cholesterol and LDL cholesterol. It also raises HDL cholesterol which is good for your heart.

Instant Knockout Ingredients

What ingredients are in Instant Knockout? This is the most important ingredient for an Instant Knockout review to answer since it is the ingredients that makes a fat burner effective or not worth the money.

Here is the Instant Knockout ingredients list:

Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine HCI)

Vitamin B1 (Cyanocobalamin)

Vitamin B12

Vitamin D

Green Tea Leaf Extract

Cayenne Powder

Glucomannan

Caffeine Anhydrous

Black Pepper Extract

Below is a more detailed review of the Instant Knockout ingredients.

Vitamin D

Vitamin D is an essential vitamin that you need to have in your body, even when you aren’t working as hard. Research has shown that Vitamin D deficiencies can lead to serious health issues such as low blood pressure and cardiovascular problems.

Vitamin D is good for your cardiovascular system and blood pressure. It can also reduce your chances of getting bone fractures from high-intensity activities.

Research has also shown that Vitamin D can be linked to your BMI (Body Mass Index), which could help you lose weight.

Vitamin B6

Vitamin B6 is very similar to other B vitamins and is important to take into account when your body converts food into fuel.

Research also shows that vitamin B6 can increase your Dopamine levels and Serotonin. This will help you to be more focused during workouts and keep you motivated. You will burn more fat if you have more motivation and are more willing to work out.

Vitamin B12

Vitamin B12 is similar to other vitamins because it regulates your metabolism and produces the energy you need from the foods you eat. A scientific study has shown that long-term, steady vitamin B12 intake can reduce your weight gain.

Caffeine Anhydrous

Instant Knockout contains caffeine anhydrous. This is a more powerful form of caffeine since it has had all water molecules removed; it just packs more punch per milligram than regular caffeine. Caffeine is a must-have in any good fat burner for men. It is not only a great source of energy, but also helps to improve mood, increase motivation, and accelerate the rate at which you burn stored fat for fuel.

L-Theanine

Everybody knows the feeling of feeling tired, jittery or shakes from too much caffeine. L-Theanine is the answer. L-Theanine helps you keep the extra energy from caffeine, and it even prevents you from crashing. It can promote relaxation in people and even help with sleep quality. Improved sleep quality and reduced stress are both conducive to fat loss and muscle retention.

Green Tea Extract

Green tea extract, as I mentioned above, is a great ingredient for weight loss. It is high in catechins which regulate hormones that increase thermogenesis, which can help you burn calories and fat more quickly. In particular, green tea extract is rich in EGCG, which has been found in clinical trials to drastically increase fat loss independently of exercise. Supplementing with EGCG-rich green tea extract is thought to be effective for supporting healthy weight management and limiting fat accumulation.

Cayenne Pepper

Cayenne pepper extract is one of the best metabolism boosters for weight loss that you can take. The capsaicin in cayenne pepper makes the body believe that your temperature is rising. This triggers a cooling response; you sweat, your blood vessels dilate, and your heart pumps faster. All of this costs a lot of calories. Consuming cayenne pepper is therefore a great way to increase the number of calories you burn at rest and while you work out.

Some studies have also found that capsaicin can reduce appetite and increase satiety after smaller meals. This makes it one of the most useful ingredients to have in a fat burner.

Black Pepper Extract

Black pepper extract can help you in many ways. It contains high levels of antioxidants and is capable of reducing your appetite, increasing metabolism, and reducing fat absorption in the cells. These are just a few reasons why Instant Knockout uses black pepper extract. Black pepper extract may reduce your cholesterol, increase blood sugar regulation, and even be good for your brain.

Glucomannan

Glucomannan is an extract from the root of the Konjac plant. This ingredient, which is simple but very important, is what makes Instant Knockout so effective in weight management. Because it is a natural fiber, glucomannan can absorb water from your stomach. This makes you feel fuller and lasts longer.

You will be less likely to snack during the day if you feel full. In return, you’ll reduce your daily calories.

Instant Knockout Side Effects

Instant Knockout is sold as one of the safest fat-burning supplements in the market right now. But is it really safe? We don’t think so.

Instant Knockout contains a very large dose of caffeine per serving. Combined with any other pre-workouts or stimulant drinks you consume each day, including coffee and tea, and you could quickly experience some significant side effects.

The side effects associated with Instant Knockout include headaches, stomach cramps, nausea, diarrhea, jitters, anxiety, dizziness, and insomnia.

Learn more about our #1 rated Instant Knockout alternative: PhenQ.

When should you take instant knockout?

You should take four capsules per day according to the directions. One at a time during the day.

When you wake up

Before you have lunch

Mid-afternoon

Before dinner

The four capsules should both be taken before and after you eat dinner.

Instant Knockout Price & Where To Buy

Instant Knockout used to be sold exclusively through the official website, but it is now also sold on Amazon and a handful of other online third party marketplaces such as Walmart and eBay. This is a shame since these marketplaces have been flooded with fake or damaged Instant Knockout bottles, and resellers have been putting huge markups on the products.

You will generally find that high quality fat burners are available exclusively from the manufacturer. This is the case with

Review Conclusion: Is Instant Knockout Worth It?

Answer: probably not. Instant Knockout has been around for many years and it does contain some great natural fat burning ingredients. Professional athletes in boxing and MMA have praised Instant Knockout as one of the most effective weight management products available.

However, Instant Knockout also has some serious downsides. For one thing, it is quite unsafe thanks to the very large dose of caffeine anhydrous we get per serving. It is also quite expensive for what you get.

We think compared to other fat burners on the market right now, such as PhenQ, Instant Knockout isn’t really worth the money. Both PhenQ and Phen24, originally designed as natural phentermine alternatives, offer more comprehensive weight loss support with much better side effect risks. Both PhenQ and LeanBean are more effective appetite suppressants than Instant Knockout too.