Best CBD Oil for Pain & Inflammation 2022: Top 5 Premium Hemp Brands
February 22, 2022
No matter how old you are, pain affects all ages. Having physical pain and not being able to find a natural, harmless medicine can be a real difficulty. We surely know how hard it is to find the proper medication that is both helpful and healthy. But, after we have tried the best CBD oil for pain, we would not change it for anything else. We have found and tried the best CBD oils for pain on the market, and now we are bringing them to you.
Organic, made from all-natural ingredients, and easy to use, not only can they help you to get rid of the pain, but they also may bring you many other benefits. We bring you the most high-quality oils so you can choose the best CBD oil for pain for yourself. And now, without further ado, let us dive into the CBD world.
Top 5 Best CBD Oil Products to Buy Online:
- Exhale Wellness: Overall Best CBD Oil for Pain, Top Pick
- BudPop: Strongest CBD oil & tinctures for Pain Management
- Hollyweed CBD: High Quality Full Spectrum CBD Tincture For Chronic Pain Relief
- Cheef Botanicals: Best Broad Spectrum Products For CBD Pain Relief
- FAB CBD: Best Organic Hemp Oil for Knee Pain & Relaxation
#1. Exhale Wellness: Overall Best CBD Oil for Pain, Top Pick
Brand Overview
Exhale Wellness has made its name in the hemp world thanks to its dedication to providing the best premium products for everyone. This brand has a long-time experience in the organic food industry, and as a result, they have managed to develop their products to perfection, delivering one of the best CBD oils for pain. Famous for their delta-8 and CBD goods, they bring the full-spectrum CBD oil to ease pain. They succeeded in that by extracting the ingredients from high-quality Colorado hemp and making it into the best CBD oil for pain.
Features
● Healthy Ingredients
All of the ingredients contained in this CBD oil are healthy because they are all 100% natural and do not contain anything harmful to your health. Looking through its ingredients, we could not find anything genetically modified, and that is why we highly recommend it. Exhale Wellness’ CBD oil does not have additives, pesticides, or preservatives. It is totally organic and safe for use by anyone who is in need of it. Highly potent but safe, it is the best choice you can make to relieve yourself from any discomfort you are feeling.
● Dosage
Although there are not any strict rules about the dosage, always check the instructions that come with the product. If you are trying this CBD oil for pain for the first time, we highly recommend starting with a low amount from 5mg to 10mg to see how high your tolerance is. Once or twice a day should be just enough. Over time you can increase the dosage, depending on the results you are getting. But for now, start small.
● Additional Features
You can buy this full-spectrum CBD oil in glass dropper bottles available in strengths of 600mg and 1,200mg. If this is your first purchase from the Exhale Wellness website, you will get 20% off. Also, if you choose to subscribe to this product, you will get a regular 25% discount. Exhale Wellness offers a 30-day money-back guarantee and returns if there is a problem. So, you can freely purchase and try this fantastic oil, which is one of the best CBD oils for pain on the market today.
Pros
- All-natural ingredients
- Organic and non-GMO
- Free of pesticides, additives, and preservatives
- Clean CO2 extraction
- Full-spectrum oil
- Safe and clean
- Affordable
- Third-party lab tested
- Free shipping
- 30-day money-back guarantee
Cons
- Only available online
Customer Experience
More and more people are starting to buy this CBD oil from Exhale Wellness, and as we can see, they love it. An affordable price for such potency and quality is the first thing that customers praise about this oil. Also, many of them are delighted with its potency and its flavor, making it very easy to consume. The users of this CBD oil return to the site to buy it again, making them regulars because they have felt the change and the many benefits it brings.
#2. BudPop: Strongest CBD oil & tinctures for Pain Management
Brand Overview
BudPop is a famous company with widely used and loved products, due to the fact that they are considered a very effective alternative medicine. From their wide range of CBD products, their tinctures stand out because of their numerous benefits on overall health. But, they are particularly effective when it comes to reducing chronic pain. BudPop has two CBD tinctures that can make your pains go away instantly — Peppermint CBD Tincture and Natural CBD Tincture. Both of them are highly potent, so let us look at how they can help.
Features
● Two Types of CBD Tinctures
Peppermint CBD Tincture
BudPop’s Peppermint CBD tincture has proven to be a very beneficial CBD product. Made from organic and natural ingredients, the Peppermint CBD tincture will win you over with the refreshing natural peppermint flavor. Peppermint is a famous pain reliever that provides cooling effects, making it perfect for calming your aching pains. Combined with the hemp-derived CBD, the benefits it will provide may significantly help you.
Natural CBD Tincture
If you are not a fan of any smells and flavors in your products and want to use just the natural flavor, BudPop has the perfect natural CBD tincture for you. It contains CBD, coconut oil, and natural terpenes that may soothe your pains very quickly.
● Ingredients
All of the ingredients come from organically grown plants and are safely extracted. There is no presence of any harmful substances such as additives or pesticides in these tinctures. There is also nothing genetically modified, and the terpenes they contain are natural as well.
● Additional Features
BudPop will give you 20% off of the CBD tincture price for your first order. It will also provide you with fast and free shipping across the U.S. Additionally, they offer you a 30-day money-back guarantee if you are not satisfied with the tinctures, which very rarely happens. You will get a 1,500mg glass dropper bottle of CBD. These tinctures are third-party lab tested, which makes them very safe to use. BupPop is loved for its transparency, so you can easily find the lab results on their website. Keep these CBD tinctures in a dry and cool place for optimal benefits.
Pros
- GMO-free
- High-quality ingredients
- Natural and organic
- No chemicals
- Third-party lab tested
- Free shipping
- 30-day money-back guarantee
Cons
- Only available on BudPop’s official website
Customer Experience
Customers love both tinctures because of their natural ingredients and the high potency they bring. Many of them buy both flavors together because they cannot choose between them. Also, by doing that they are getting a discount, with which they are delighted. Overall, customers are amazed by the effectiveness and the quick passage of their pain.
#3. Hollyweed CBD: High Quality Full Spectrum CBD Tincture For Chronic Pain Relief
Brand Overview
The CBD oil offered by this experienced alternative medicine company has quickly become one of the best for pain among users. Their passion and hard work to provide the people with the best benefits from the hemp products has obviously paid off. Hollyweed CBD uses the best naturally-grown U.S. hemp, and the extracts derived from that hemp make Hollyweed’s products highly potent. We have tried their full-spectrum CBD oil from their product section, which is known for its ability to reduce pains and discomforts. We have heard this oil has done wonders for its users, so we had to give it a shot. It is pretty needless to say how satisfied we are, but still, let us see why that is so.
Features
● Ingredients
Made only from CBD and hemp seed oil, this product is one of the cleanest and safest for use. The hemp seed oil is safely extracted using the cleanest CO2 extraction methods. So, it is guaranteed that this CBD oil will provide you with Omega 3, 6, and 9, will significantly improve your sleep and mood, and will, most importantly, make your pain disappear once and for all. Everything is naturally-grown, organic, and without GMOs. You also will not find any harmful substances such as additives or preservatives — only the best full-spectrum cannabinoids.
● Lab Tested
Just like all of the other Hollyweed CBD products, this full-spectrum CBD oil is also laboratory tested by a third-party, making it very safe to use. You can find the Certificates of Analysis on their official website, which speaks volumes of the transparency of the company and their customer care. Also, if you ever have any questions regarding the lab results, you can reach out to Hollyweed CBD. They will be happy to answer anything that bothers you.
● Additional Features
Hollyweed CBD has an option for free shipping and offers a 30-day money-back guarantee in case the product does not meet your requirements. You have a 30- to 45-day period to return the oil. No matter if it has been opened or used, you will get the full amount back. This CBD oil is available for purchase in strengths of 300mg, 600mg, 1,200mg, and 3,000mg and is placed in a glass dropper bottle. Choose the desired strength, and remember that you will get 25% off if you decide to subscribe.
Pros
- Natural and organic ingredients
- Third-party lab tested
- Non-GMO
- Safe to use
- 30-day money-back guarantee
- Free shipping
Cons
- Available only online
Customer Experience
Many customers say this CBD oil has changed their lives. After short-term use, they got rid of their pains and said that their sleep has also improved. We have also seen a lot of recommendations and very positive feedback from satisfied users, so there is really no doubt in the power of this premium CBD oil.
#4. Cheef Botanicals: Best Broad Spectrum Products For CBD Pain Relief
Brand Overview
Cheef Botanicals is widely known as the makers of the hemp market’s healthiest and most natural CBD products. This is not surprising at all, given the transparency and relevance for which the company is known. They are striving to give us the best harmless alternative medicine for everyday use, and they are astonishingly great at it. From their wide selection of different CBD products, their CBD oil stands out due to its healing properties for people who are suffering from chronic pain.
Features
● Simple Natural Ingredients
The CBD oil from Cheef Botanicals contains natural and organic ingredients, making it one of the best for pain that is also very safe to use. The hemp extracts are derived by CO2 extraction, and everything is purely organic and GMO-free. This product is made from hemp seed and CBD oil, so there is nothing harmful in it.
Hemp Seed Oil: Hemp seed oil comes from hemp seeds, and it is considered a superfood. Rich with Omegas and a vegan source of proteins, it can do wonders for your health.
CBD Oil: This is industrial hemp oil dominated by CBD extract.
● Dosage
The dosage of CBD oil can be different and can vary for any person. But, Cheef Botanicals has thought of everything, especially on deciding the dosage of CBD oil. So, the best way to determine the best dosage for you is by using their quick quiz that is available on their website. Just by answering a couple of short questions, you will get the results and recommended dosage in your email. It cannot get easier than that, so you can safely intake and enjoy its benefits.
● Additional Features
This product is cruelty-free, which means no animals were harmed or tested during the production process. Moreover, CBD oil from Cheef Botanicals is available in glass dropper bottles and can be found in different strengths of 300mg, 600mg, 1,200mg, and 3,000mg. This company offers free shipping, a 30-day money-back guarantee, and has a return policy that allows you to return any unopened products if you are not fully satisfied with them.
Pros
- 100% natural
- Non-GMO
- Cruelty-free
- Organic
- Full-spectrum oil
- Third-party lab tested
- Free from preservatives or additives
- 30-day money-back guarantee
- Free shipping
Cons
- Only available in the U.S.
Customer Experience
Customers love everything that Cheef Botanicals puts out in the hemp market, especially this CBD oil. The fact that it is cruelty-free is a real game-changer for many people, hence its popularity. Also, many of them are appreciative of the quiz for determining the CBD dose. They find it very useful and helpful, and they use it very often.
#5. FAB CBD: Best Organic Hemp Oil for Knee Pain & Relaxation
Brand Overview
Although FAB CBD is a newer company on the hemp market, that has not stopped them from making premium top-notch hemp products. They quickly became popular in the hemp market and attracted many customers in a very short time. All that is thanks to the high-quality products they make. They have a wide range of products, including the famous FAB Pets, a CBD dog treat. Their CBD oil is one of their most successful products and is one of the best CBD oils for pain. Available in five flavors and four strengths, the use of this CBD oil could not be more enjoyable and exciting.
Features
● Flavors
Usually, most CBD oils have an earthy flavor due to the flavonoids and terpenes they contain. But, what makes FAB CBD’s oil differ from the others is the variety of flavors that it offers. This comes as a real refreshment because now you have the opportunity to choose a different flavor to spice things up. You can purchase this CBD oil in Natural, Citrus, Mint, Vanilla, and Berry.
● Amazing Ingredients
Because of the CO2 extraction process, FAB CBD’s oil is rich in clean and potent ingredients that are extracted from first-rate, organic Colorado hemp. Thanks to that, this pure CBD oil is powerful when it comes to relieving your pain. The different flavors are naturally derived, and the terpenes are preserved as it is, without any changes. Additionally, the oils do not contain any risky substances or harmful chemicals, such as pesticides, making them safe and potent. Also, FAB CBD’s full-spectrum oils contain small THC amounts of less than 0.3%. So, there is no need to worry that you will feel high.
● Additional Features
This oil would not be the best for pain if it did not have the simple instructions written on the bottle and the measurement markers stamped on the dropper. These little but essential things make it very easy to use it. This CBD oil for pain, like most of the good ones, comes in different strengths of 300mg, 600mg, 1,200mg, and 2,400mg. FAB CBD also provides a 30-day money-back guarantee. In case you receive a broken oil bottle or a different item, you can easily return it and exchange it for the right one.
Pros
- Organically grown
- Less than 0.3% THC
- Pesticide-free
- Non-GMO
- Naturally flavored
- Third-party lab tested
- 30-day money-back guarantee
Cons
- Must spend $99 or more to get free shipping
Customer Experience
Reading the comments, we came across very positive feedback. In most of them, the customers say they are delighted with the range of flavors. They describe the product as subtle and not too strong, while also being very tasty and enjoyable. The effectiveness of these oils is also highly praised. Many reviews referred to the reduced, already non-existent pains from which many users suffered before starting to use the oil.
Different Types of CBD Oil
Depending on the manufacturing processes, the CBD oil results in small differences in the purity of the ingredients, often in the percentage of cannabinoids and compounds contained in it, and the amount of THC and terpenes. So, it can be:
- Isolate
- Full-spectrum
- Broad-spectrum
- Nano
Isolated CBD oil is the purest one because it isolates CBD molecules from the other compounds of hemp. The broad-spectrum CBD oil contains other compounds found in the hemp plant, and it is made with a broad spectrum of cannabinoids. This includes CBD, along with terpenes and flavonoids. Full-spectrum CBD oil contains all of the cannabinoids found in hemp plus THC. Lastly, Nano CBD oil has reduced CBD molecules, and this type of oil passes through the skin much easier and faster.
Factors to Consider When Buying CBD Oil for Pain Relief
It may seem very easy to just choose the most attractive package of CBD oil, but that is not recommended. Being such a powerful alternative medicine, there are some factors that we highly recommend you to pay attention to before purchasing CBD oil.
● Hemp Origin
The origin is of great importance because all of the extracts are derived from hemp. In order for the ingredients to be organic, so must the hemp. Colorado is known to grow the highest quality hemp available, as it is strictly controlled as to whether someone uses pesticides or other harmful chemicals. So, if you can find CBD oil made from organic Colorado hemp, it is the best one you can buy. Before buying CBD oil, always check for information on where the hemp is grown. This is important because based on that, you can conclude whether the hemp is grown in soil rich in nutrients. This way, you will know if the product is quality and clean.
● Laboratory Testing and Results
The reputable and honest brands are the best ones from which you can buy these kinds of CBD oil products. The brands that test their products in third-party laboratories and openly expose those results to all buyers are the best brands from which to purchase. Under no circumstances should you buy CBD oil that has not been tested or for which you cannot find the lab results. The lab results describe the standards used in CBD oil production, what cannabinoids are in the final product, as well as in what quantities. Also, they will provide you with information regarding the oil containing any chemicals. So, always do a little research for the lab results, and take a little time to read them before making the purchase to get the best goods.
● Price
The CBD oils are not cheap, and that is due to the purity of the product. The more expensive oils are usually the cleanest and purest, but that is not always the case. That is why it is always a good idea to search for the lab results and to learn about the ingredients in the oil that you are interested in buying. This will show you whether that price corresponds to the product or not. Also, we recommend you to check and use the promotions and the discounts that the brands often provide, as they can be a great way to save some money.
● Customer Feedback
The more positive comments and satisfied customers, the more certain you can be that the CBD oil’s quality is excellent. Always check the customer feedback on the product, as the satisfaction or dissatisfaction of the people who bought and tried the oil is the best indicator of its quality and effects. This way, you will know more clearly what to expect from the oil.
● Money-Back Guarantee
It is very possible that you will not be quite satisfied with the product, and if the company does not offer a refund, it is a bad thing for you. You will be left with products you will not use and wasted money. So, make sure the company you are planning to purchase from offers refunds or product exchanges. You will feel more confident knowing that if any problem occurs, you will easily resolve it with them. The brands we have shown you are the best ones on the market. They always have a money-back guarantee and available exchanges of the goods, so you will be safe whatever happens.
Frequently Asked Questions: The Best CBD Oils
Q1. What is CBD?
CBD (Cannabidiol) is an active ingredient in cannabis, known for its healing effects, which, among other things, include the treatment of chronic pain and anxiety. You can consume CBD oil in several ways, and the simplest is by using CBD oil. When consuming CBD oil, no matter the type, there is no danger of getting high and creating addiction. CBD oils are generally safe to consume in the prescribed doses.
Q2. What is the best way to store CBD oil?
The best way to store CBD oil is away from moisture, heat, and light. Make sure to always keep it in a dry place with the bottle standing upright. It is possible to store CBD oil in the refrigerator, and it is believed that it will last longer. But you do not have to do that if you adhere to the above guides. The shelf-life of CBD oils ranges from one to two years, so you do not have to worry about doing something wrong. Just follow these short guidelines, and you will never have a problem with your CBD oil longevity.
Q3. Will CBD show up on a drug test?
CBD oil generally will not show up on a drug test because it does not contain psychoactive substances. Also, if it does contain THC, it is very unlikely that a high-quality CBD oil with a minimum amount of THC will show up on a drug test. But, be careful. A low-quality product without laboratory testing may contain more traces of THC than they claim. In such cases, it is possible that the test will show the existence of the drug in the body. That is why we have mentioned that the quality and the laboratory testing are very important.
Conclusion – Which Is the Best CBD Oil for Pain Management?
CBD oils are one of the most effective natural remedies for chronic pain. Not only will they reduce the pain, but with regular use, they may even eliminate it completely, along with bringing you many other health benefits. We took several months to test and try different brands and different CBD oils online, so we can confidently offer you the best. These five companies and their CBD oil products, especially CBD oil for pain, are the best you can find on the market. With a huge range of quality and effectiveness, we guarantee that whichever brand you choose, you will be highly satisfied. So, choose the best CBD oil for pain that is the most suitable for you, and make it a part of your daily routine. You will be surprised by the effects.