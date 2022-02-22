2022’s Best CBD Oil & Tincture: List Of Top Brands Selling CBD Oil Products
Do you frequently feel anxious? Or are you one of the many that suffer from chronic pain? According to the Institute of Medicine (IOM), almost 30% of the population suffers from chronic pain. Hopefully, you are not part of that group, but if you are, we have a solution.
If you have tried many ways to deal with your current problems and you just cannot find relief, then we advise you to give CBD oils a chance. With that in mind, we carefully have prepared this list with the best CBD oil brands.
Top 5 Best CBD Oils on the Market:
- Exhale Wellness: Overall Best CBD Oil & Hemp Tincture, Editor’s Pick
- BudPop: Strongest & Organic Hemp Derived CBD Oil
- Hollyweed CBD: Full Spectrum CBD Tincture For Chronic Pain
- Cheef Botanicals: Broad Spectrum CBD Oil & Drops For Knee Pain
- FAB CBD: Best Brand Selling Hemp Oil & CBD Tinctures
#1. Exhale Wellness: Overall Best CBD Oil & Hemp Tincture, Editor’s Pick
Brand Overview
Exhale Wellness is based in Los Angeles, California and has decades of experience in the organic food industry. They are pioneers in the cannabis industry. They are a tribe of cultivators, researchers, and enthusiasts that strive for genius. Exhale Wellness has a partnership with hemp farms in Colorado, and they offer some of the best CBD oil and other products in the market.
CBD Oil
The CBD used in this product is extracted from the hemp plant, ensuring it has a low THC and a high CBD content. Exhale Wellness extracts CBD using the CO2 extraction method, which is generally considered the best method. This ensures the purity of the resulting product and has less environmental impact than other methods. The CBD extract is then paired with a carrier oil like hemp seed oil.
CBD is a fat-soluble compound stored in the body’s fat once it breaks down, providing you with the benefits of high-quality CBD extract. The hemp seed oil it is paired with provides additional benefits to skin health, blood pressure, cholesterol, eye health, and some mental health conditions.
Pros
- Full Spectrum CBD oil
- 100% natural ingredients
- Organic, non-GMO
- No additives or preservatives
- Clean CO2 extraction
- Third-party lab-tested
- 30-day money-back guarantee
- Free shipping
- Subscribe and save 25%
Cons
- Only available online
Customer Experience
Exhale Wellness products are safe, healthy, and natural. In addition, many customers reported that they felt less anxious because of using products from Exhale Wellness. Moreover, Exhale Wellness stands for top-notch customer service. They ask their buyers to review the products after 30 days of purchase. This is so they can understand how the customer reacts to the products and how to improve them. Moreover, customers reported that the hemp-derived CBD products made them feel calm and happy and helped them sleep. Some are also happy with their reported pain relief.
#2. BudPop: Most Potent CBD Brand for CBD Oil
Brand Overview
BudPop is slowly conquering this fast-growing industry market. It can overtake its competition because of the quality that they provide and their customer-oriented company policy. The team members are cool youngsters that like to picture themselves as the “fun aunt or uncle” with whom usually kids share their dirty secrets. Make no mistake about their age, they are determined to offer the best cannabinoid products in the market.
BudPop uses only U.S.-grown and processed hemp plants in their products and submits all products for third-party lab testing. These results are available on their website.
CBD Oil
BudPop uses CBD extract with a carrier of coconut oil, also known as a Medium-chain triglyceride (MCT). They use this carrier as it is a more eco-friendly option. MCT oil’s thin consistency and absorptive qualities are what make it ideal as a CBD carrier oil. MCT molecules are smaller than most, and that is what makes them easier to absorb and process. It’s no surprise why coconut oil is a common choice for premium CBD oil products.
Pros
- 100% natural ingredients
- Organic, non-GMO
- Clean CO2 extraction
- Third-party lab-tested
- 30-day money-back guarantee
- Free shipping
- Subscribe and save 20%
- There are discounts for those with disabilities, military veterans, or military currently serving
Cons
- Only available online
- Only unused products can be returned
Customer Experience
Customers say these powerful tinctures are an awesome way to release your creativity and even improve your appetite. Other customers state that they found it much easier to fall asleep after consuming. Besides the above-mentioned, many customers are impressed with how it helps them with the pain they feel. They like the feeling of engagement it brings as your attention is not on the pain anymore, but rather on how to make your life more meaningful.
#3. Hollyweed CBD: Full Spectrum CBD Tincture For Chronic Pain
Brand Overview
The multimedia artist Zach Fernandez is best known for the act of changing the iconic Hollywood sign to read Hollyweed. That happened on New Year’s Day 2017 to celebrate the end of cannabis prohibition in California. Zach creates and performs to start a conversation and bring awareness. Hollyweed CBD’s mission is total wholeness and well-being, which include spiritual, physical, intellectual, emotional, environmental, and social wellness.
CBD Oil
Once the full spectrum CBD is extracted, they infuse it with pure hemp seed oil to create easily-digestible potent tinctures. You can apply some drops directly into your mouth, or you can drop some into food or a drink. For the quickest results, apply the drops under your tongue and speed up the absorption into the bloodstream.
The main ingredients of Hollyweed’s CBD oil are cannabidiol (CBD) and hemp seed oil. The CBD connects with the body’s endocannabinoid system to influence many other important bodily systems. The hemp seed oil is full of Omega 3, 6, and 9 fatty acids and is used as a vegan source of healthy protein while providing a nutty and earthy taste.
Pros
- Non-GMO
- Naturally grown
- Variety of flower strains
- Less than 0.3% THC
- Quick and effective
- Third-party lab-tested
- 30-day money-back guarantee with an additional 15-day grace period
- Free shipping
Cons
- Only available online
- Refund policy does not apply to flower orders over 1oz.
Customer Experience
Hollyweed products are best known for their super euphoric and relaxing high, which is perfect for taking on artistic challenges without the negative side effects of paranoia or anxiety. The high starts with a lifted feeling that fills you with light creative energy, and motivation. Your body will remain calm, while your mind will go through beautiful visions and pure bliss. Hollyweed is perfect for treating conditions such as chronic fatigue, depression, chronic stress, insomnia, and nausea or appetite loss. Their customer service is one of the most vital points to them. The team is always available both weekdays and weekends. Many users have praised the service team for being helpful and friendly.
#4. Cheef Botanicals: Broad Spectrum CBD Oil & Drops For Knee Pain
Brand Overview
This team behind Cheef Botanicals consists of cannabis enthusiasts with over 25 years of combined experience in the organic food industry. They are experts when it comes to organic food. Hemp farms produce their hemp in Colorado, which we know is a guarantee of good quality.
CBD Oils
Whether you are a beginner or veteran in this industry, Cheef Botanicals’ Full Spectrum CBD Oil is a great addition to your buying products list and is available in four different strengths. This product contains only full spectrum CBD and hemp seed oil.
CBD Oil is a non-intoxicating natural cannabinoid that is extracted from hemp. How does it work? This amazing component engages with the body’s endocannabinoid system (ECS), which modulates receptors and ion channels directly influencing the body’s inflammatory response.
Hempseed Oil is rich in Omega 3, 6, and 9 fatty acids. It is an amazing and nutritious superfood that supports a healthy diet. Plus, it is also a vegan source of complete protein, and it has a full-bodied, earthy taste.
Pros
- 30-day money-back guarantee
- Third-party lab tested
- Organic and plant-based
- Cruelty-free, non-GMO, gluten-free and dairy-free
- Great customer service
- Rated ‘A’ by BBB
- No artificial flavors or colors
- Wholesale options available
- Available in 300mg, 600mg, 1200mg and 3000mg
- Free shipping
Cons
- Higher-strength products are pricey
- No international shipping
Customer Experience
They have 4.6 out of 5 stars at TrustPilot, of which 84% are 5-star ratings. From the reviews, we can conclude that the customers are satisfied with the taste of their products. Furthermore, they state that Cheef Botanicals provide quick service and fast delivery of the products. They say that CBD oil works and helps you in many ways. From sleep and anxiety issues to relieving pain and feeling more energized.
#5. FAB CBD: Best Brand Selling Hemp Oil & CBD Tinctures
Brand Overview
FAB CBD is a brand that has been in the CBD market since October 2017 and has developed a reputation for delivering high-quality CBD products. That is a result of the company’s team with a combined experience of 25 years in the health, fitness, pharmaceutical, and supplement industries.
FAB CBD has featured in the ‘best CBD oil’ lists of a great number of publications and also has tens of thousands of customers.
CBD Oil
FAB CBD’s oil is made from hemp plants that have been nurtured so that they have not been exposed to chemical fertilizers or pesticides. What is even better, the weedy flavor of the oil is warded off with natural substances. You can choose from the award-winning selection of CBD hemp oil of FAB CBD flavors that include citrus, mint, natural, berry, and vanilla.
One thing to note about FAB CBD oil is that it also uses a carrier. It has MCT oil that enhances the absorption of CBD as well as other cannabinoids.
The CBD oil from FAB CBD falls into the category of full spectrum, namely, the product contains an allowed amount of THC (less than 0.3%) in addition to CBD and other cannabinoids. THC has therapeutic properties and enhances CBD effects for much better results. Moreover, the product benefits from MCT oil as the carrier in a way that it plays an important role in the absorption of CBD.
Pros
- Vegan-friendly
- Third-party lab tested
- Well-Designed and informative website
- Free Shipping
- 30-day money-back guarantee
- CO2 extraction method
- GMO-free products
- Sourced from non-GMO U.S.-grown hemp
- Excellent customer service and support
- Free from pesticides, chemical fertilizers, and solvents
Cons
- Refund policy does not apply to more than one opened package of a single product
- Refunds may take up to four weeks to appear on your bank statement
Customer Experience
The quality of their products isn’t the only thing that you’ll love about the brand. They also have prompt and friendly customer service. The company engages with its customers offering them several options for contact. There’s also a page on their website where you can leave reviews, and there is also a section where you can post questions. The company is very responsive so expect answers right away.
Beginners Guide on the Best CBD Oils
● Benefits of Buying CBD Online
In this age of technology, we are blessed with having things delivered straight to your door, but on the other hand, it can also cause bigger issues. CBD quality, for example, can be hard to determine if you are not well-versed with CBD companies.
We can help you identify reliable brands by following some criteria that we prepared especially for you:
● Certificates of Analysis
One of the best ways to tell if a product contains what you are looking for is to check out its Certificate of Analysis (COA). A
third-party laboratory conducts this report with the accent on their THC and cannabinoid content.
If you know the percentage of CBD, you can compare the one on the package and check if you got the product from the concrete brand.
If you question the COA, any report marked as a “compliance testing” report is backed by federal and other governing agencies. These reports are made for government oversight.
● Organic Ingredients
Much like COAs, the list of ingredients can be a great indicator of the quality of a product. You should look for organic and pesticide-free ingredients because their presence shows that a brand cares about the overall health of its customers and the quality of its products. All-natural ingredients, especially those that don’t contain artificial or toxic components, will promote better overall well-being.
Organic food and ingredients are also good for those who have allergies as they have higher levels of nutrients. Organic ingredients will contain antioxidants, which affect you in a way that decreases cell damage and helps you heal faster. Other reasons why organic is better include:
- Fewer or no pesticides
- Fresher ingredients
- More environmentally friendly
- GMO-free
- Animals raised on organic food are healthier and less likely to spread disease
- Better tasting food and ingredients
Because CBD is from a hemp plant, the quality of that cannabis plant is a big factor. Hemp plants absorb a lot of the components of the earth they are grown in. This means that hemp grown in tainted soil or sprayed with a harmful pesticide is likely to be unsafe to consume.
Maybe buying inorganic food costs less, but organically-derived CBD products can make a big difference when it comes to your health.
● Origin of Hemp
Now that we established that hemp should be organic, the question that is posed is, “how do you know if hemp is organic?” An easy way to tell is by checking where it was grown. U.S.-grown hemp is safer than imported hemp because of the very strict growing standards in the U.S. Additionally, hemp farmers must grow plants that have accepted THC content.
Hemp grown in other countries is not held to the same standards, so it is hard to determine the conditions it has been grown under. It also means that you can not determine how much THC content the cannabis plant contains. Imported hemp is harder to regulate and monitor, which can also make it unsafe to consume. You should always look for those grown and manufactured in the United States for more safe products.
Frequently Asked Questions: Organic CBD Oil
Q1. Is CBD legal?
Yes, as long as they contain less than 0.3% THC. CBD became legal with the 2018 Farm Bill, which allowed brands like the ones mentioned above to help people live more fulfilling lives.
Q2. What is CBD oil?
Before you buy CBD oil, you should understand what it is. If we put it simply, CBD, or cannabidiol, is a natural chemical that is found in agricultural hemp plants.
CBD should not be confused with THC. THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) is the main chemical that is found in the cannabis plant, and it is known for its psychoactive properties. In other words, THC is the ingredient that will get you “high,” but CBD won’t have that effect on you.
Q3. How do you use CBD oil?
There isn’t a universal dosing chart; these kinds of products can have different effects on different people. Some may find that they are sensitive to it, and some will have strong tolerance. You should start with a small amount of around 5mg to 10mg, no more than twice a day. Working up from that amount, you can find the best dosage for yourself.
Q4. How do CBD and THC work with the ECS?
Put simply, THC binds with the receptors of the ECS, and as it mimics the actions of the ECS, it produces psychoactive effects.
Unlike THC, CBD does not bind with the receptors of the ECS. It grants the ECS access to its endocannabinoids which allows the ECS to carry out its functions effectively.
Final Word – How to Choose the Best CBD Oil
We have elaborated on the best CBD oil brands and hope you find this article useful. If you decide to buy this kind of product, stick to the official websites; as we warned you, there are a lot of scams and low-quality products.
For full entourage effect, choose full spectrum or broad spectrum products. If you want a THC-free experience, go for an isolate. We recommend starting with Exhale Wellness.
When it comes to dosage for CBD products, start small and increase the dose gradually. Don’t experiment with your well-being. These products may not make you high, but you still shouldn’t overdo it.
Why would you still struggle if the solution is a few clicks away? Ease your pain and bring joy to your brain. Experience a one-of-a-kind zen state, where you feel invincible again. Buy CBD oil today!