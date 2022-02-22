2022’s Best CBD Oil & Tincture: List Of Top Brands Selling CBD Oil Products

● Organic Ingredients

Much like COAs, the list of ingredients can be a great indicator of the quality of a product. You should look for organic and pesticide-free ingredients because their presence shows that a brand cares about the overall health of its customers and the quality of its products. All-natural ingredients, especially those that don’t contain artificial or toxic components, will promote better overall well-being.

Organic food and ingredients are also good for those who have allergies as they have higher levels of nutrients. Organic ingredients will contain antioxidants, which affect you in a way that decreases cell damage and helps you heal faster. Other reasons why organic is better include:

Fewer or no pesticides

Fresher ingredients

More environmentally friendly

GMO-free

Animals raised on organic food are healthier and less likely to spread disease

Better tasting food and ingredients

Because CBD is from a hemp plant, the quality of that cannabis plant is a big factor. Hemp plants absorb a lot of the components of the earth they are grown in. This means that hemp grown in tainted soil or sprayed with a harmful pesticide is likely to be unsafe to consume.

Maybe buying inorganic food costs less, but organically-derived CBD products can make a big difference when it comes to your health.

● Origin of Hemp

Now that we established that hemp should be organic, the question that is posed is, “how do you know if hemp is organic?” An easy way to tell is by checking where it was grown. U.S.-grown hemp is safer than imported hemp because of the very strict growing standards in the U.S. Additionally, hemp farmers must grow plants that have accepted THC content.

Hemp grown in other countries is not held to the same standards, so it is hard to determine the conditions it has been grown under. It also means that you can not determine how much THC content the cannabis plant contains. Imported hemp is harder to regulate and monitor, which can also make it unsafe to consume. You should always look for those grown and manufactured in the United States for more safe products.

Frequently Asked Questions: Organic CBD Oil

Q1. Is CBD legal?

Yes, as long as they contain less than 0.3% THC. CBD became legal with the 2018 Farm Bill, which allowed brands like the ones mentioned above to help people live more fulfilling lives.

Q2. What is CBD oil?

Before you buy CBD oil, you should understand what it is. If we put it simply, CBD, or cannabidiol, is a natural chemical that is found in agricultural hemp plants.