Binance Insurance Fund Reached $1 Billion For Hacks Protection

Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by volume, also announced its Secure Asset Fund for Users (SAFU) back in July 2018. After more than three-and-a-half years, the total value of the Secure Asset Fund for Users stands at $1 billion.

According to Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao, ‘funds are safe’ with Binance at all times. He added that the present insurance valuation will further help strengthen the exchange’s safeguards against any possible threat.

Binance, along with many other crypto exchanges, has repeatedly faced dangers from cybercriminals. According to a recent report from CNBC, hackers collectively stole $14 billion in cryptocurrencies through different cyber attacks. The amount is 79% more than that of 2020. Of this, the major share of losses comes from DeFi (Decentralized Finance) protocols.

The two most common money laundering techniques are scams and theft, according to analytics firm Chainalysis.

Defi protocols often lack secure frameworks owing to their decentralized nature, making them particularly susceptible to all forms of cyberattacks, including thefts.

More than $3.2 billion were lost to crypto thefts in 2021. Cryptocurrency scams account for $7.8 billion worth of losses. While there are a range of reasons behind these losses, including weak system security on the part of DeFi protocols and cryptocurrency exchanges, the most common cause is a lack of investor awareness.

Beginning in 2018, Binance decided to allocate 10% of its earnings from trading fees for the creation of the Secure Asset Fund for Users. Changpeng Zhao added that Binance will continue to monitor the size of its insurance fund to make necessary changes.

Binance’s insurance fund does not comprise fiat currency. However, one of its constituents is BUSD or Binance US Dollars. It is a stablecoin from Binance that is pegged against the value of the US Dollar, meaning that the value of 1 BUSD is equal to that of 1 USD. This price stability makes stablecoins a great option for protection against market volatility. Other notable stablecoins in the crypto space are USDC and Tether.