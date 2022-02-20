Darick Louis-Jean provides boost to Iowa Heartlanders’ defense

The Iowa Heartlanders added Louis-Jean to their roster on Feb. 5 in hopes of improving their defense.

Iowa Heartlanders defenseman Darick Louis-Jean isn’t afraid to get his hands dirty on the blueline.

He showed his physicality during his Heartlanders debut on a chilly February night in Wheeling, West Viginia. Halfway through the second period of a contest between the Heartlanders and the Wheeling Nailers on Feb. 5, Louis-Jean slammed into Nailer forward Cam Hausinger’s helmet during a play.

“He gets his head ripped off by Louis-Jean,” Nailer announcer DJ Abisalih said inside WesBanco Arena as he saw the collision.

After the hit, a bout ensued between Louis-Jean and Nailer forward Tim Doherty. Louis-Jean forced Doherty down to the ice with a left-handed uppercut before getting escorted to the penalty box.

Louis-Jean was issued three penalties for those two incidents. He received two majors for charging and fighting, plus a game misconduct for charging. The penalties forced him out for the remainder of the contest. The next day, he was suspended one game and fined for his charging infraction.

“All-around D, shutdown D, big hits, not afraid to feel my presence on the ice,” Louis-Jean said as he described his role with the Heartlanders.

The 21-year-old from Montreal joined the Heartlanders’ roster the day of his debut after he was loaned from the Quad City Storm of the Southern Professional Hockey League.

The 6-foot-1, left-handed shooter started his first professional season with the ECHL’s Trois-Rivières Lions, skating in 11 games and tallying two assists before he was released Jan. 15. He was then picked up by the Storm, where he recorded an assist in two contests.

“Worked hard, didn’t give up, still believing in the dream,” Louis Jean said his journey this season. “Just happy to be here.”

Heartlanders assistant coach Derek Damon said the Heartlanders signed Louis-Jean because they saw him as a defensive upgrade.

“He’s a big, big body that can really skate,” Damon said. “He’s got good stride, and he’s got a good stick, and it’s just putting it all together in our system and then going out there and playing hard.”

Forward Yuki Miura said he sits by Louis-Jean in the locker room, describing him as a funny guy.

“I love the way he plays, and he’s always staying positive on both on the ice and off the ice too,” Miura said. “I love him. Everyone loves him.”

Before the 2021-22 campaign, Louis-Jean competed in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League from 2018-21. He notched two goals and 11 assists in 63 games during the 2019-20 season with the Gatineau Olympiques.

He trekked south to compete with the Fort Wayne Spacemen in the United States Premier Hockey League in 2020-21 — putting up five points throughout the regular season and playoffs.

Louis-Jean said after four years in junior leagues, he felt ready to turn professional and decided to attend online school while proceeding with his hockey career.

Though Louis-Jean has made the jump back to the ECHL and made a positive impression on the coaching staff, he still sees improvement for himself on the ice.

“Just make the easy play instead of doing too much,” Louis-Jean said. “Sometimes, you try to do too much, and turnovers happen, scoring chances happen, so got to make the right play.”