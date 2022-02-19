Iowa women’s tennis swept by Iowa State in Ames

The Hawkeyes were swept in both singles and doubles Friday. Iowa won just one set on the match.

Iowa’s Samantha Mannix hits a forehand during a women’s tennis match between Iowa and DePaul at the HTRC on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020. The Hawkeyes defeated the Blue Demons, 6-1.

Iowa women’s tennis lost to Iowa State, 4-0, on Friday at the McKee Indoor Tennis Complex in Ames.

Hawkeye freshmen Barbora Porkorna and Marissa Schmidt both fell in two and three sets, respectively. Porkorna is now 4-1 and Schmidt is 4-2.

Schmidt was the only Hawkeye to win a set on Friday.

The Cyclones swept the Hawkeyes in doubles as well.

Iowa State’s Thasaporn Naklo-Christine Hsieh duo defeated the Hawkeyes’ Samantha Gillas-Schmidt combo, 6-4. The Cyclones’ Miska Kadleckova-Sofia Cabezas pairing defeated the Hawkeyes’ Samantha Mannix-Vipasha Mehra tandem, 7-5.

BIG PICTURE

The Hawkeyes are now 4-2 on the season and have three nonconference matches left on their schedule.

Iowa’s first Big Ten dual of the season will come against Minnesota on March 7 at the Hawkeye Tennis and Recreation Complex.

STAT OF THE NIGHT

Iowa has lost to Iowa State in consecutive meetings for the first time in Hawkeye women’s tennis program history.

The Hawkeyes have beaten the Cyclones in eight of the past 10 Cy-Hawk duals.

LETDOWN

The Hawkeyes failed to collect a single victory on Friday. Iowa State swept all six singles matches and clinched the doubles point after just two bouts. Prior to Friday’s match, the Hawkeyes hadn’t been held winless all season.

UP NEXT

Iowa will face Denver on the road on Feb. 25 at 2 p.m. The Pioneers currently hold a 2-4 overall record.