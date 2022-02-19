Iowa men’s basketball secures Quad 1 victory at Ohio State

The Hawkeyes picked up their first win against an AP Top 25 foe Saturday, downing the No. 19 Ohio State Buckeyes, 75-62.

Iowa men’s basketball rebounded from a home loss to Michigan with a road victory over No. 18 Ohio State on Saturday.

The Hawkeyes downed the Buckeyes, 75-62, for their first ranked win of the season. The victory over Ohio State gives Iowa its first Quadrant 1 win of the season — a significant boost for the Hawkeyes’ NCAA Tournament resume. The victory is Iowa’s third Big Ten win on the road in 2021-22.

Iowa’s defense proved to be key in beating Ohio State. After the Hawkeyes let the Buckeyes shoot over 50 percent from the floor in the first half, Ohio State managed just 24 second-half points.

Ohio State also committed seven turnovers in the second half, which Iowa managed to convert into 10 points. Iowa went on a 17-5 run in the second half, giving them a 13-point lead down the stretch.

Iowa’s 3-point defense was also in full force, as the Hawkeyes allowed just two made 3-pointers throughout the contest.

Iowa sophomore forward Keegan Murray contributed to the Hawkeyes’ winning effort with a 24-point performance. Kris Murray had 11 points and eight rebounds. Senior point guard Jordan Bohannon registered 11 points.

“The thing that is impressive about it is he does it in a variety of ways,” Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery said of Keegan Murray postgame. “When you have a guy like him that can make big buckets and get you back into the game, it is a gamechanger.”

Big Picture

Iowa is back above .500 in Big Ten play with an 8-7 conference record. The Hawkeyes are 18-8 overall in 2022.

Iowa now 1-4 against ranked competition this season.

Dominating the glass

Iowa improved to 15-0 this season when it outrebounds its opposition. The Hawkeyes swarmed the boards against the Buckeyes, winning the rebounding battle, 40-31. The Hawkeyes’ 40 boards included 20 offensive rebounds, which Iowa used to create 15 more shooting chances than Ohio State.

Kris Murray led the way with eight rebounds. Sophomore forward Patrick McCaffery crashed the glass consistently with four offensive rebounds. Five different Hawkeyes grabbed at least four boards.

“We were getting beat downhill, and they got to the rim a couple times,” McCaffery said. “We really dug into personnel and the things we prepared to do against this team.”



Up Next

Iowa has a two-day turnaround before facing Michigan State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Tuesday.

The Iowa men’s basketball program will retire former Hawkeye Luka Garza’s No. 55 at halftime. Garza will be honored with a number retirement ceremony.

Former Hawkeyes Roy Marble, Murray Wier, and Chuck Darling will also have their jerseys retired in a pregame ceremony.