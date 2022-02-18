RAD-140 Testolone | Review 2022 (Results & Side Effects)

All the information you need in just one (1) article

RAD-140 (Testolone) is probably the most popular choice of bodybuilders for bulking (mass muscle rebuilding).

Today we try to present in just one (1) article all the information and every detail you need to know to use it, every “hidden secret” you would like to know before its use.

Here is the RAD-140 in detail.

→ Click here to Buy Legal RAD 140 Online

RAD-140 (Testolone) – what it is

RAD-140 (Testolone) belongs to a class of chemicals called SARMs (Selective Androgen Receptor Modulators).

SARMs – selective androgen receptor modulators, come as an advanced alternative to anabolic steroids.

SARMs are also powerful chemicals, however, due to their selective action on the body, they cause more limited damage and side effects (compared to anabolic steroids).

Nevertheless, both anabolic steroids and SARMs, are substances strictly banned for sports use. They could be used legally only for a medical purpose (after a special medical prescription).

RAD-140 (Testolone) – Key Benefits

• Immediate Muscle Benefits

RAD-140 (Testolone) is preferred by most bodybuilders as being the most potent anabolic substance among SARMs, providing spectacular but mostly fast results.

In just six (6) to eight (8) weeks (i.e. one (1) cycle with RAD-140), you can gain up to six (6) kg of lean muscle.

RAD-140 (Testolone) is the most powerful you will find among SARMs, with only anabolic steroids offering superior results.

• Enhanced physical strength and endurance

The super-high anabolic index of the SARM RAD-140 (as already pointed out the most anabolic SARM) offers a huge athletic boost to the user, enhancing its physical strength and endurance, resulting in more dynamic and tireless training.

Professionals “love” testosterone because it allows them to break any record (total or personal).

• Increased Energy Levels

Another huge benefit from using the RAD-140 (Testolone) is the endless energy provided.

You no longer feel loss of strength or fatigue in the middle of your workout.

You do not feel weak.

The intensive fat burning taking place in your body provides you with useful energy throughout your training to achieve the maximum benefits.

• Rapid Recovery

Another reason that especially sports fans (professionals or not) select to use the RAD-140 is the reduced recovery time between workouts.

Reduced muscle recovery time after an exhausting workout means workouts that are more frequent.

This is what the RAD-140 (Testolone) offers, frequent and tireless workouts.

• Mass fat burning

Promoting the loss of excess body fat is another important issue for every athlete.

Testolone – although not the ultimate substance for weight and fat loss – promotes the burning of body fat due to its excessively increased anabolic action.

Thus, it enhances metabolic function and helps in the effective loss of excess fat while at the same time promoting muscle rebuilding (which further enhances fat dissolution in the body).

• Body volume increase

Finally, it is impossible not to talk about muscle mass.

With RAD-140 (Testolone) you can have hard and frequent workouts leading you to the very fast development of a hard muscle mass with no flaws.

Your muscular body acquires a perfect line (after it eliminates any trace of excess fat) and wonderful vascularity catching all eyes.

• Prevention of muscle waste

With this SARM you will be able to secure your workouts at 100% level, without any muscle waste.

• Improved Focus

Using testolone will help you – among other things – to be more focused during training, more determined and more committed to your goal.

Is RAD-140 (Testolone) only used in a Bulking Cycle?

No. Although it is a 100% anabolic product aimed at muscle rebuilding, RAD-140 (Testolone) is broadly used in Bulking and Cutting Cycles, with equal success.

For optimal benefits, it is used by experienced users in a stack with other SARMs to enhance the overall benefits of each workout.

A cycle with RAD-140 (Testolone) can last from six (6) to twelve (12) weeks depending on the use.

A typical cycle followed by the most experienced users is limited to eight (8) weeks. Administration of the RAD-140 takes place in the morning, about twenty (20) minutes before breakfast.

RAD-140 Half-Life time

With a very long half-life (around twenty (20) hours), you only need one (1) dose per day to maintain high anabolic benefits.

How long does it take to show results?

Most users have reported the first significant benefits within the first week of using the RAD-140.

RAD-140 Cycles (Testolone) and Stacks

RAD-140 Cycle for Muscle Tumor (Bulking)

Twenty (20 to thirty (30) mg for a twelve (12) -week cycle (to be followed by a break for another 12 weeks)

RAD-140 Cycle for Muscle Strength

Testolone RAD-140 – ten (10) mg daily, one daily dose (before noon)

Ligandrol LGD-4033 – ten (10) mg daily, one daily dose (before noon)

Ostarine MK-2866 – twenty-five (25) mg daily, one daily dose (before noon)

RAD-140 Cycle for huge lean muscle mass gains

Testolone RAD-140 – twenty (20) mg daily, one daily dose (before noon)

Cardarine GW-501516 – 20mg daily, one daily dose (before noon)

Stenabolic SR9009 – thirty (30) mg daily, five (5) mg divided doses two (2) to three (3) hours apart

Andarine S4 – fifty (50) mg daily, twenty-five (25) mg in the morning and twenty-five (25) mg four (4) to six (6) hours after the first dose

RAD-140 Cycle for Strengthening Physical Strength & Endurance (Athletic Performance, Power & Strength)

Testolone RAD-140 – twenty (20) mg daily, one daily dose (before noon)

Cardarine GW-501516 – twenty (20) mg daily, one daily dose (before noon)

Andarine S4 – fifty (50) mg daily, twenty-five (25) mg in the morning and twenty-five (25) mg four (4) tosix ( )6 hours after the first dose

RAD-140 Circle for Cutting

Testolone RAD-140 – ten (10) mg daily, one daily dose (before noon)

Cardarine GW-501516 – twenty (20) mg daily, one daily dose (before noon)

Stenabolic SR9009 – thirty (30) mg daily, five (5) mg divided doses two (2) to three (3) hours apart

Mk 677 Ibutamoren

RAD-140 Cycle for Body-recomposition

Testolone RAD-140 – twenty (20) mg daily, one daily dose (before noon)

Cardarine GW-501516 – twenty (20)mg daily, one daily dose (before noon)

Stenabolic SR9009 – thirty (30) mg daily, five (5) mg divided doses two (2) to three (3) hours apart

Andarine S4 – fifty (50) mg daily, twenty-five (25) mg in the morning and twenty-five( 25) mg four (4) to six (6) hours after the first dose

Is a Rehabilitation Cycle (Post Cycle Therapy| PCT) necessary?

Yes. RAD-140 (Testolone) may not be as potent as a steroid, but it is the most potent anabolic substance of all SARMs.

Using it in a full cycle (for any of the above purposes) is extremely likely to cause severe suppression of naturally produced testosterone and therefore several serious side effects.

Usually a recovery cycle after using RAD-140 (Testolone) lasts four (4) weeks.

Recommended products for PCT after testolone use are:

Nolvadex

Clomid

Benefits expected from a RAD Bulking Cycle

Approximately three (3) to five (5) kg of lean muscle mass in a complete cycle (six (6) to eight (8) weeks).

Risks when using RAD-140 (Testolone)|Side effects

A strong chemical – such as RAD-140 (Testolone) – when used over the permitted limits (i.e. for sports/non-prescription use) may carry many serious risks.

The most common of these are shown below:

suppression of natural testosterone production (not as great as that of anabolic steroids, but still requiring a PCT treatment cycle)

reduction of good cholesterol (HDL)

cardiovascular problems

liver toxicity (again, not damage similar to that caused by steroid, however, it is not negligible)

enhanced aggression

increased nervousness

hair loss

nausea

headache

severe acne

hormonal disorder

How long stays in the organism?

RAD-140 may remain in your body (and be detectable in specific anti-doping tests) for up to three (3) weeks after the last dose.

RAD-140 – Purchase

Unfortunately, the sale of RAD is banned unless it is for medical/therapeutic purposes. In fact, a prescription is required for the purchase of the drug.

Proposal for a legal and safe alternative of RAD-140

In case you do not intend to get involved with the purchase and use of illegal (and extremely dangerous) substances such as testolone (RAD-140) we suggest a 100% natural alternative from the company Brutal Force.

It is called RADBULK and is a legal nutritional (non-injection) supplement offering exactly the action of the corresponding SARM.

→ Click here to Buy Legal RAD 140 Online