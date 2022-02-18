Installing Software on Kubernetes with Helm 3 Package

Helm assists in managing Kubernetes applications. With Helm, you can define a Kubernetes application, specifying the application metadata, dependencies, and configurations. Helm can also install applications on Kubernetes, as well as upgrade and downgrade the applications.

Why Developers Love Helm

Helm is gaining popularity with developers and DevOps specialists who must bring the deployments up and down occasionally. Here are some of Helm’s main benefits:

Helm simplifies the deployment process. It does not bring anything new to learn, rather existing YAML deployments are made to be easily configurable by the user. Instead of changing the configuration frequently such as the number of clusters or ports, Helm makes it easily configurable. All the user needs to do is update the values in the value.YAML file. Helm allows sharing the application with other users by packaging it into the repositories. You can find all the containers needed using your favorite container registry .

Let’s begin!

Step 1: Install Helm 3

Installing Helm 3 is a straightforward process. The releases are available on the Helm GitHub page. You can download the release you will use based on your OS of choice. In this tutorial we are going to use the Windows OS, so for Windows follow the below steps:

On the GitHub page, download Helm binaries for Windows. Once the download has been finished, you will find the zipped archive in your Downloads folders or wherever you have downloaded it. Next, move this archive to a convenient location and unzip the archive. You should find the helm.exe file in the unzipped contents: Copy the folder location and add it to the PATH variable in your system’s environment variables. Once you finish, open up the terminal and type the below command:

“` C:\> helm “`

If you see the below output, you are all set with the Helm installation. You can then move on to the next steps:

Step 2: Set up Repositories and Install a Helm Chart

Helm supports access and management of repositories. Repositories are where Helm Charts are stored. Initially, Helm does not have its own repository. Rather, Helm encourages managers and DevOps specialists to produce their repositories. This means that if you want to have MongoDB on your Kubernetes cluster you will need to add it to the Helm Repository yourself. To help you find the repositories, you can use Artifact.io. It’s an open-source catalog for all the Helm charts, managed by the CNCF.

Below we will show you how to set up a repository and download and install the software. We will take the MongoDB installation as an example. First, suppose you were to install MongoDB on your Kubernetes cluster. Follow the below steps for the installation:

First, go to https://artifacthub.io Next, search for MongoDB. Once you search, you will see that there are many options available. The one we are interested in is MongoDB by Bitnami: When the search ends you will see different options. Against each chart, you can see the publisher, version, and other relevant information. Once you locate the chart you desire, you need to select it. Here we are clicking on MongoDB by Bitnami: Now the technical part can actually start. If you look at the overall description you will see that a good guide is present for anyone who wishes to install any of the services. You can check out different options, configurations, parameters, how to delete the chart, and anything else that you might need information about. Find the Install button and click it: Here is everything you need to install MongoDB. First, you need to add the repository and then install the chart. To add the repository, open the terminal and type in the command:

helm repo add bitnami https://charts.bitnami.com/bitnami

You will find the below output:

• “` PS C:\> helm repo add bitnami https://charts.bitnami.com/bitnami

• “bitnami” has been added to your repositories

• PS C:\> “`

Now that you have the repository set up, you need to install the chart. Copy the command from the dialog and then run it:

• “` PS C:\> helm install my-mongodb bitnami/mongodb –version 10.23.10“`

Once the process finishes you are all set with MongoDB.

Step 3: Manage Releases

In software development, release management is vital. There are always times when you need to update or roll back to previous versions. Fortunately, managing releases in Helm is a relatively straightforward process. Helm keeps version numbers so that you can always roll back to the previous version. Similarly, suppose that your application is deployed and live, and you need to make configurations- Helm supports this as well. Below we will go over some best practices to help you have these operations performed.

How to update the application

Suppose in your values.YAML file, you mention that you need to have two instances of the application running. This might be because your application needs to be highly available. But later, you realize that the application needs to have three instances. Without Helm, you will need to bring the application first and then configure and redeploy. Using Helm, you can first make changes in the values.YAML file and then just execute the below command. In your directory where the Helm files are located, execute the following command:

“` C:\> helm upgrade <app-name> “`

How to roll back the release

Now suppose your release breaks. Maybe you configured the wrong port numbers or paths. To roll back to any previous version, all you need to do is execute the below version, and then Helm will revert the release to the previous version:

“` C:\> helm rollback <release> “`

Helm will take care of all releases and versioning. This is one of the biggest advantages of using Helm with Kubernetes. To see all the releases of any application, execute the below command in the directory containing Helm charts and YAML files:

“` C:\> helm history RELEASE “`