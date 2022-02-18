Are Breast Implants Worth It? Medical Works Medical Spa Discuss

Are you thinking about getting breast implants? Are you wondering whether or not they are worth it? We discussed the matter with Medical Works Medical Spa . Well, here are some of the top reasons why breast implants are a good idea.

1. Safe With Little To No Complications

Getting breast implants is a safe surgical procedure that comes with little to no complications or side effects. Yes, you are likely going to get some complications especially if there is an infection, blood accumulating at the surgical site and how the wound heals. However, if you choose the best surgeon for your breast enlargement surgery, you can reduce your risks of complications tremendously. You can rest assured that the surgery will be completely safe.

2. Last A Long Time

Keep in mind that breast implants are not a temporary stopgap or a short-term fix. They are built to last a long time. most breast implants last between 10 to 15 years. Depending on the surgery, some implants can last for the rest of your life. Make sure that your surgeon monitors the implants regularly to check for ruptures that need to be replaced immediately. If you have saline breast implants, you will notice when a rupture occurs because the saline will be absorbed back into the body. however, with silicone implants, it might not be easy to detect a rupture but a simple MRI should be able to detect it immediately.

3. Boosting Your Self-Esteem And Confidence

Most people get breast implants and breast augmentation to boost their self-confidence. That’s because they were previously self-conscious about the shape and size of their breasts. With a simple surgery, it’s easy enough to boost your self-esteem and become more confident in your life.

4. Quick And Easy Recovery

Yes, you need to take some time off after breast enlargement surgery to recover fully. However, the recovery period is quick and easy. You are likely going to feel some tightness and discomfort in the bust area for 1-2 days after the surgery. However, after a few days, you should start feeling healthy and normal. You should be able to go back to work or resume your normal daily activities within a week or two. Even better, you can go back to exercising or strenuous activity after around 4-6 weeks.

5. New Wardrobe Options

Women with smaller busts feel restricted in the type of clothes they can wear. For instance, you might go into a store to find a perfect dress that first well in your hips but hangs loosely around the bust. As such, you are likely going to feel like you are swimming in the shirt. If you have always felt restricted when it comes to your clothing options due to the size of your breasts, you can always get breast enlargement surgery that will create new wardrobe options for you.

6. Symmetrical Nipples And Breasts

Do you have asymmetrical breasts where one of your breasts is smaller than the other? If so, you are likely going to feel self-conscious. Even worse, you might take a long time to find bras that fit perfectly. You should consider getting breast implants to make your breasts symmetrical. Your surgeon will guarantee that there is no difference between both of your breasts. During the surgery, your surgeon can also make sure that the nipples are symmetrical as they correct any other imperfections you might feel present on your breasts or nipples.

7. No More Compensating For Smaller Breasts

At one point in your life, you must have tried a push-up bra to get more cleavage or other tricks to enhance your bust. Well, it might have worked but it definitely takes a lot of work. In most cases, it might not get you exactly what you are looking for. If you still have the same breasts when you take off the push-up bra at the end of the day, you will always feel dissatisfied. However, with breast augmentation surgery, you can get rid of push-up bras or any other tricks. You will feel much better having a long-term solution you can be comfortable with.

8. Get A More Natural Look

Many women may hesitate to augment their breasts because they don’t want to attract too much attention. You might be worried that the results will appear unnatural or attract a lot of negative attention. With the right surgeon, you don’t have to worry about this when you enlarge your breasts. The best surgeon will make sure you choose the right shape and size of breasts to enhance your silhouette without overdoing it. Yes, people might actually notice there is something different but it will be a natural and subtle change. Getting breast implants will bring some attention to you and not specifically to your breasts. You don’t even have to reveal to anyone what you did.

9. Easy To Regain What You Have Lost

Most people get breast implants to get back what they lost rather than looking for what they never had. If you lost a lot of weight, the size and volume of your breasts might have been lost too. Of course, you don’t want to gain back all the weight but you might miss having a full set of breasts. Breast augmentation allows you to get fuller breasts as you keep your smaller waistline. Let’s say pregnancy and breastfeeding made your breasts smaller or start sagging, you can get a breast lift or breast augmentation. That way, you will enjoy shapely breasts that complement your whole figure.

10. Feel More Feminine

Have you recently had a mastectomy? Well, you can choose breast implants as part of the reconstruction to help you feel more like a woman. You are a survivor of breast cancer but breast reduction might make you feel less feminine especially if you also lost your hair to chemotherapy. Get breast implants to celebrate your recovery and feel like a strong woman!