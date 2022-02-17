Rep. Miller-Meeks named Republican leader on Higher Education and Workforce Investment Subcommittee

Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Iowa, speaks during a press conference at Dahl Old Car Home in Davenport on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. Bettendorf business owner Kyle Kuehl will challenge Miller-Meeks in the 1st Congressional District for the Republican nomination in the upcoming 2022 election.

Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks was named ranking member of the Higher Education and Workforce Investment Subcommittee on Wednesday.

“As a former University of Iowa faculty member I am honored to have been named the Republican Leader of the Higher Education and Workforce Investment Subcommittee. I am proud to be a voice for the institutions of higher education as well as for the countless small businesses and workers in the Second District,” said Miller-Meeks in a prepared statement.

The Congressperson has represented Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District, which includes the University of Iowa, since being sworn in in 2021. Miller-Meeks was drawn out of her current district in the redistricting process, but is running for reelection in the newly drawn 1st Congressional District that the UI occupies in 2022.

The subcommittee is part of the House Committee on Education and Labor.

“I am very pleased that Representative Miller-Meeks has accepted the position of Ranking Member of the Higher Education and Workforce Investment Subcommittee of the Education and Labor Committee,” said Rep. Virginia Foxx, R-North Carolina, the Republican Leader of the House Education and Labor Committee. “Her tireless work ethic in serving the citizens of Iowa’s Second District, and her tenacity as a solutions-oriented legislator, will make a significant impact on this subcommittee.”

Iowa leadership: Rep. Randy Feenstra, R-Iowa, was recently named the Republican leader of the Research and Technology Subcommittee. Currently Rep. Cindy Axne, D-Iowa, serves as the vice chair in the Subcommittee on Housing, Community Development and Insurance and Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, serves as the ranking member of the Senate Judiciary committee.