On the Record: Feb. 18, 2022

In this episode of “On the Record” host Eleanor Hildebrandt and producers Meg Doster and Collin Yi sat down with DI reporters to get an in-depth look at their stories and talk this week’s headlines.

Executive editor, Caleb McCullough discusses the DI‘s exclusive interview with University of Iowa President Barbara Wilson. During the interview, Wilson discussed a $70 million gift to expand UI health care, free speech on campus, and faculty retention efforts. Next, news reporter Ryan Hansen talks his story on the UI Health Care Black Faculty Council and its recruitment and retention goals. Finally, senior print editor Rachel Schilke discusses her long-form piece on a couple who met at the UI celebrating their 40th anniversary.

Hosted by Eleanor Hildebrandt. Edited by Collin Yi.