Best Appetite Suppressant Pills: Reduce food cravings with natural weight loss supplements

Controlling your appetite is arguably the most difficult part of losing weight. Most people actually find that exercising more and making healthier food choices is fairly easy. It can even be fun to start a new exercise regime and try some new recipes. But avoiding bad food choices and binge eating when serious hunger kicks in is a different story.

This is typically how diets fail. You do extremely well all week, and then on Friday you reward yourself to some takeout. Next thing you know you’ve eaten 1200 calories and you’re desperately craving a soda and some ice cream. This is simply the body’s natural response to refeeding following a spell of caloric restriction, and controlling the binge eating, sugar and fat craving response is the key to a successful diet.

It is therefore not surprising that appetite suppressants have become some of the most sought-after supplements on the market. Sadly, there are a lot of ineffective appetite suppressant pills out there that don’t really work. But there are a small number that do work for weight loss, even long-term.

The best appetite suppressant pills can help people lose weight, retain lean muscle mass and prevent weight regains following diets.

In this article, we’re going to take you through the best appetite suppressant pills on the market today. We will look at the appetite suppressing supplements that actually work, and we’ll explain to you exactly how they work and how to use them. We will also discuss the dangers of using appetite suppressants and how to avoid them.

What are the best appetite suppressant pills on the market right now?

So what are the most effective appetite suppressant diet pills you can take right now? Below is our top picks for the most effective, safest and best value appetite suppressant supplements on the market right now.

#1 Best Overall Appetite Suppressant: PhenQ

PhenQ is the single best appetite suppressant and weight loss aid on the market right now. It provides comprehensive, all-in-one weight loss support, including an effective appetite suppressing component and a metabolism booster.

PhenQ uses Nopal, a dietary fiber found in cacti, to effectively make you feel full after every meal and for the hours in between, which means no snacking! It also provides a very healthy dose of chromium picolinate to help control blood sugar and prevent sudden food cravings or binge eating sessions. At the same time, it increases resting metabolic rate and supercharges the burning of stored fat for fuel.

PhenQ is easily the best value appetite suppressant you can buy today when you take into account the range of benefits and comprehensive weight loss support it gives you.

#2 Best Appetite Suppressant For Women: LeanBean

LeanBean is a revolutionary appetite suppressant designed specifically for women. As well as offering comprehensive weight management and fat burning support, LeanBean acts as an effective appetite suppressant. Women who use LeanBean on a daily basis find that they experience drastically reduced cravings for fatty and sugary foods, as well as more sustained energy levels throughout the day.

To help control hunger and appetite, LeanBean provides a large dose of glucomannan per serving: 3000mg to be exact. Glucomannan is a root used in African cuisine; it forms a thick paste in the stomach which expands, making you feel much fuller after a small meal. LeanBean maintains this feeling of satisfied fullness for several hours, all without actually giving you any more calories and without relying on stimulants.

All of this is combined with ingredients that boost metabolism and accelerate fat loss. LeanBean is a fantastic choice for any women struggling to control their appetite during a diet.

#3 Best Night Time Appetite Suppressant: ShredCBD

ShredCBD is a specialized night time fat burner. This means it is designed to maximize fat loss during the night while you sleep. For those of you who are not serious athletes or fitness enthusiasts, this might sound weird, but it makes perfect sense; it is during sleep that the body recovers from training, and it is when a lot of body recomposition happens.

While ShredCBD provides sleep and recovery support through a generous dose of CBD, it also suppresses appetite and promotes the burning of fat for fuel. Each serving provides a healthy dose of Garcinia Cambogia. The Hydroxycitric Acid in Garcinia Cambogiua has been found to drastically improve satiety after a meal, especially in people who are restricting calories and thus eating smaller meals.

What are appetite suppressants?

Appetite suppressants are supplements or medications designed to reduce hunger and food cravings.

In the past, appetite suppressants have generally been powerful pharmaceutical drugs given to advanced athletes, competitive bodybuilders and, sadly, by doctors paid off by wealthy women to give them prescription drugs!

However, today things are very different. Modern appetite suppressant pills offer many of the same benefits as the diet pills of years ago, but with vastly improved safety and side effect profiles, no risk of addiction or withdrawal, and no need for a prescription. The best appetite suppressant pills today can be bought legally over the counter!

This final point is particularly important when we’re talking about the weight loss pills designed to act as natural alternatives to phentermine. Appetite suppressants like PhenQ have been purposefully formulated to offer similar benefits to pharmaceutical-grade weight loss pills like phentermine but without the linked health risks and with no need for prescription.

How do appetite suppressant pills work?

The most effective natural appetite suppressants should work in multiple different ways at the same time to help control hunger and appetite. This is because the body is a complicated machine, and using natural substances means you need to apply multiple different mechanisms of action to ensure you get the results you’re looking for.

The best natural appetite suppressant pills should combine several different ingredients which promote weight loss and hunger control in different but complimentary ways. Below are some of the most effective ways natural appetite suppressants can help you.

Suppressing hunger signals

This is probably the most important way that high quality appetite suppressant supplement work. This may come as a surprise to some of you, but natural substances can have a huge effect on your appetite. We all know that stimulants such as caffeine suppress your appetite and stop you from feeling hungry. But other substances can also suppress the hunger signals that control your appetite.

Chromium, for example, improves blood sugar control; this greatly reduces blood sugar spikes and drops, which in turn prevents sudden cravings for sugar.

Making the stomach feel full

This is a new method for controlling appetite and food cravings, but it is easily one of the most effective ways to naturally reduce appetite and promote weight loss. Many natural appetite suppressing pills today provide large doses of prebiotic dietary fibers. These fibers absorb water and expand in the stomach, making you feel much more full and satisfied much more quickly. They leave you feeling fuller for longer too, all without giving you any more calories and without relying on stimulants.

LeanBean, for example, contains 3000mg of glucomannan per serving. This plant root powder forms a thick paste in the stomach. This paste expands as it absorbs water, leaving you feeling full even when you haven’t eaten much. This feeling of fullness lasts for several hours, preventing overeating or snacking.

Increasing energy levels

If you’re using a natural appetite suppressant, then chances are it contains some stimulants. In the past appetite suppressing pills were stuffed full of stimulants to kind of artificially mask your appetite; your body starved but you didn’t notice! While this is not the right approach to take to healthy, sustainable weight loss, the best appetite suppressants should contain some stimulants to help keep mental and physical energy levels high throughout the day.

If you find that your energy levels drop off a lot in the afternoon while you’re dieting, then an appetite suppressant with some energy support can really help you avoid turning to sugary snacks to get you through the end of the day. All of the best appetite suppressant pills contain some kind of natural stimulant, ideally in a sensible dose.

Are appetite suppressants safe?

Generally speaking, appetite suppressants are safe and side effect free. That is of course assuming you are using high-quality appetite suppressants which use natural ingredients proven to be safe in human clinical trials.

This applies to all of the top appetite suppressants listed above; each of these weight loss aids’ ingredients have been tested in numerous clinical trials, using human subjects, and have been found to be generally safe for human consumption.

However, not all appetite suppressant pills are safe. Potential side effects of using appetite suppressants that you should look out for include:

Jitters

Anxiety

Hypertension

Elevated heart rate

Shortness of breath

Stomach cramps

Nausea

Bloating

Gas

Diarrhea

If you experience a complete loss of appetite while taking any weight loss supplements, discontinue use and seek medical attention. Appetite suppressants should lower hunger levels and make dieting easier, not prevent you from eating anything!

Another thing to consider is whether you are using natural appetite suppressants or pharmaceutical-grade, synthetic appetite suppressant pills. Drugs like Saxenda, Contrave, Qysmia and Orlistat are all widely used by people to suppress their appetite and keep hunger at bay, with the aim of speeding up weight loss. While safe when prescribed by a doctor, these drugs pose real side effect risks when used without medical supervision and without a prescription.

What is the strongest natural appetite suppressant?

The answer to this question really depends on you, how your body works and how it responds to natural appetite suppressant pills.

For some people, the strongest natural appetite suppressant will be a prebiotic fiber that expands in the stomach and keeps you feeling full for hours in between meals. This is especially true of people who find a feeling of an empty stomach is their biggest issue while dieting. So something like Nopal or Glucomannan will have the strongest effect in those people.

For others, the main issue with weight loss is blood sugar control. If that’s you, then the strongest natural appetite suppressant will be a combination of chromium picolinate, caffeine, and alpha lipoic acid (ALA). All of these substances are powerful natural appetite suppressants.

Of course, the best way to naturally decrease hunger and suppress appetite is to combine several natural ingredients into a single stack and use it regularly. That’s why we have recommended the best natural appetite suppressant pills above!